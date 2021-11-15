Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Škorjanec sparked rumours that he was going to quit the show over the weekend, but now his wife Janette Manrara has broken her silence.

The It Takes Two host spoke out after Aljaz and partner Sara Davies were voted out of the competition during the weekend.

What did Janette say about Aljaz quitting Strictly Come Dancing?

After the pair was eliminated, Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz said on Sunday’s results show: “I’m going to miss you so much, I’ll miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show.”

While fans feared that this might mean the pro dancer would be leaving the show, Janette allayed fears.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Janette said: “He’s not [leaving], there have been no discussions about that.

“I think he probably meant that he was just leaving this series, leaving this exact series of the show. He’s just loved it so so much.

She continued: “When you leave that late in the competition, you just feel that bit harder than you do when it’s earlier in the competition. So no worries for the fans.”

An up and down leaderboard

Janette also added that the leaderboard is so up and down each week with different couples at the top and bottom of the leader boards.

And this makes things tricky to predict.

She added that anyone in the middle, which is where Sara and Aljaz found themselves.

How did Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz pay tribute to Sara?

Thirty-one-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz paid a touching tribute to Dragons’ Den star Sara on Instagram.

“We have been having so much fun from day 1,” he said.

“It was such a joy to dance with you every single day for the last 10 weeks. You transformed yourself every single weekend into a beautiful dancer.

“A real testament to how working hard towards something, can make dreams come true. I LOVED every second of it! Thank you partner! @saradaviescc #haway.”