Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec was left red-faced as he appeared on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two last night (November 4).

Aljaz and partner Sara Davies joined host Janette Manrara – who is married to Aljaz – on the show.

And the cheeky presenter let slip a little tidbit about the couple’s private life that left Aljaz open-mouthed in shock.

Viewers also had something to say about the cheeky little minx!

Strictly pro Aljaz looked shocked as Janette made the quip about their sex life (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two last night?

Sara and Aljaz were on to talk about their couple’s choice dance that took place last Saturday.

It didn’t get the greatest scores from the Strictly judges, by Aljaz’s outfit was a hit with Sara, Janette and the viewers at home.

He was seen wearing a see-through mesh top and a leather harness with a chain draped around his neck.

Responding to the judges’ criticism, Sara said she loved every minute of the dance.

She then quipped to hunky Aljaz: “Dragging you along the floor in chains wasn’t so bad either.”

The It Takes Two host thought her joke was hilarious (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC Strictly It Takes Two host Janette say?

Janette, who is brilliant as the spin-off show’s host, was quick to reply.

With a cheeky smile on her face, she said: “I’ve been there before, not gonna lie, it’s a great feeling.”

A shocked Sara responded: “Live on national TV!”

“Wow!” Aljaz said, before offering producers some advice: “Go to the commercials!”

Ever the professional, Janette was straight back to business with her next question, telling the pair: “Moving on….”

How did viewers react?

Ahead of the appearance on It Takes Two, viewers were excited to see what Janette said about Aljaz’s saucy outfit.

And they weren’t disappointed.

“Janette’s and Aljaz’s bantering is killing me,” said one viewer. “I adore them.”

Another called Janette “saucy”.

“Ooh @JManrara, you little sauce pot!” they said.

The couple have been married since July 2017, celebrating their nuptials three times – once in Aljaz’s native Slovenia, in Miami with Janette’s family and in London with their famous friends.

Strictly continues tomorrow night (November 6) on BBC One at 6.45pm.

