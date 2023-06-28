Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter comes under fire for suggesting there’s ‘very few reasons’ why women should be in prison

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter came under fire today (Wednesday, June 28) for some comments she made about women in prisons.

Her comments certainly didn’t go down well with viewers, with many taking to Twitter to slam the 76-year-old.

What did Janet Street-Porter say on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Janet and her fellow panelists to discuss women in prisons. Yesterday (Tuesday, June 27), the Princess of Wales opened a family-friendly residential centre in Southampton. However, as Coleen Nolan explained, the development has been designed as an alternative to prison for women with children.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” Janet said. “I mean, personally, I think there are very few reasons why any woman should be locked up in prison.”

She then continued. “And I think pregnant women and women with families are too categories that should definitely not be incarcerated unless they really present a danger to the public.”

Janet Street-Porter slammed by Loose Women viewers

Some viewers were not impressed with Janet’s comments and didn’t agree. Many took to Twitter to slam the star.

“Is Janet genuinely saying women shouldn’t be in prison because they’re women?” one Loose Women viewer tweeted.

“So women shouldn’t really be going to jail when they’ve broken the law, especially when they have children?! So, are women just above the law then? What a load of rubbish! Broken the law no matter what sex? Jail!” another fumed.

“Sorry, did I hear Janet correctly? ‘There are very few reasons why women should be locked up in jail’. WHAT??” a third wrote.

“Did Janet just say no women should go to prison at all?” another baffled viewer asked.

However, some viewers were on Janet’s side. “Yayyyy, My fave #Janet #loosewomen . You sort them all out xxx,” one viewer gushed.

Linda Robson discusses sexless marriage

Elsewhere on Loose Women this week, Linda Robson opened up about her “sexless marriage”. Linda spoke out amid rumours that her 30+ year marriage is “on the rocks”. The Loose Women star revealed that she and her husband are still together. However, she has been celibate for two years.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs. It’s not bad, we’re doing alright,” she told The Sun.

She made the celibate confession during an edition of Loose Women. “Can I just say I’ve been celibate for two years?” she said.

Charlene White then asked if being celibate helped her with her focus. “Well I’ve had no choice, I’ve not had it for two years,” Linda then replied.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

