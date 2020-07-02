The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 2nd July 2020
TV

Jane Moore says Prince Harry should have addressed his past controversies in recent speech

Harry made a speech this week

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
Tags: Jane Moore, Loose Women, Prince Harry

Jane Moore has said Prince Harry should have addressed his past controversies in a recent speech.

In a speech for The Diana Award, the duke, 35, said he is "sorry" that his own generation and the one before it hasn't "done enough" to end "institutional racism".

His comments were discussed on Thursday's Loose Women.

Jane Moore said Harry should have addressed his past controversies in his recent speech (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Prince Harry apologises for institutional racism in Diana Award speech

What did Jane say?

Jane said: "He himself has a history.

"When he was at Sandhurst a video was leaked out where he was saying some very inappropriate, non-PC things.

"And St James’ Palace had to issue an apology and he got sent on some sort of diversity course."

Harry said he is "sorry" that his own generation and the one before it hasn't "done enough" to end "institutional racism" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "So again, I think any mistakes that anybody’s made in the past can be forgiven but for me, I would like him to have said, 'I myself have made mistakes.'"

Jane continued: "Rather than kind of lumping everybody into the same thing and going, 'I’m apologising for the whole of our generation and our society.'

"I think well I don’t need Prince Harry to apologise for me because I’ve not done the things that he’s done in his past.

"I would rather, I felt it would have been more powerful if he had actually said, 'look, I’ve made mistakes myself and I’ve learned.'"

What did Prince Harry say in his speech?

The dad-of-one said: "My wife said recently that our generation and the one before us haven't done enough to right the wrongs of the past.

"I too am sorry. Sorry that we haven't got the world to a place you deserve it to be.

"Institutional racism has no place in our societies, and yet it is still endemic.

"Unconscious bias must be acknowledged, without blame, to create a better world for all of you."

Harry's comments were discussed on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Fans divided over claims Meghan felt ‘unprotected’ by royal family while pregnant in court documents

He concluded: "I want you to know we are committed to being part of the solution.

"And to being part of the change that you are all leading. Now is the time, and we know you can do it."

What did you think of Harry's speech? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Jane Moore Loose Women Prince Harry

Trending Articles

 Susanna Reid confirms her new co-host as Piers Morgan is replaced
'Idiots': Antony Cotton hits out at shoppers not protecting themselves and others from pandemic
The Chase star Anne Hegerty reveals she is on a 'sabbatical'
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff caught out by Tim?
Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston reunite on Loose Women
Myleene Klass gives an update on her friend Kate Garraway