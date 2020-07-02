Fans divided over claims Meghan felt ‘unprotected’ by royal family while pregnant in court documents

Fans are divided over claims Meghan Markle felt "unprotected" by the royal family while she was pregnant.

In new court documents, she claims the "institution" of the monarchy didn't protect her after she became "subject of a large number of false and damaging articles" in the press while pregnant with her son.

The documents claim the press coverage caused her "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health".

Meghan Markle claimed she felt "unprotected" by the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan's legal battle

The claims emerged from the latest papers in her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.

The duchess is suing for breach of privacy and copyright infringement after the newspaper reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

Meanwhile, she's suing Associated Newspapers over five articles, two in the Mail on Sunday and three on MailOnline.

Meghan is in a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The latest court papers said: "The Claimant had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media.

"Specifically by the Defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.

"Unprotected by the Institution"

"As her friends had never seen her in this state before...

"They were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant.

"Unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself."

Meghan claims she became "subject of a large number of false and damaging articles" while pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Associated Newspapers claims it only included the letter because it had already been referenced by Meghan's friends in an interview with People magazine in the US.

The duchess has identified the five friends who gave the People interview.

However, she refered to them only as friends A, B, C, D and E, and denied she authorised them to do it.

In the court documents, her legal team also argued the security costs of her wedding to Prince Harry would have been outweighed by the tourism revenue.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from the royal family this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It's claimed the 2018 wedding generated around £1billion.

Fans have been left divided over the new claims.

Many defended the royal family.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "The Royal Family welcomed Meghan into their family, gave her status, a Royal title...

"...a big house in Central London refurbished (at tax payers expense) and a lavish wedding with a dress that cost more than most people's homes.

"Sure, she's been treated terribly."

Another agreed: "I really don't get it what she was expecting by joining the royal family.

"Did she really think they'd change everything for her?"

However, others defended Meghan.

What did they say?

One added: "I want to applaud Meghan for protecting and valuing herself.

"She shows us what it means to have self worth. She chose to prioritise her mental well-being and her family's happiness."

Another said: "Honestly I hope Meghan wins all of these lawsuits.

"It’s about time she gets what's due to her.

"The invasion of her privacy when she was pregnant was disgusting and she has never been supported by the royal family. Ever."

