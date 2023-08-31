Jane McDonald leaves fans over the moon with big daytime announcement: ‘I’m so excited’

Jane McDonald fans are over the moon after she shared some news concerning daytime TV on Thursday (August 31) afternoon.
The much-loved telly star took to Instagram to reveal she’ll be appearing on the box very soon for a chat about her latest goings on.
Channel 5 fave Jane, 60, noted she’ll be opening up about her new show which sees her travel to Japan.
But singer Jane also teased a host of other subjects will also be agenda when she makes her return to an ITV series she’s very familiar with.
Jane McDonald latest news
That’s because Jane is making a comeback to Loose Women in a few days.
She confirmed her upcoming appearance in an Instagram caption, writing: “I’m so excited!”
Jane continued: “I’ll be on @loosewomen next Tuesday 5th September chatting about my new travel series ‘Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan’ and lots more! Tune in Tuesday at 12.30pm on @itvxofficial.”
How fans reacted
Dedicated followers commenting on Jane’s post were equally as geed up as she was about her news.
One cheered: “WOOHOO! Cannot wait.”
“Yes! That’s great news! Will look forward to that one!” enthused another.
A third agreed: “Will be lovely to see you Jane and to hear your news.”
Meanwhile, a fourth thrilled Insta user contributed: “Fantastic, that’s one for the diary. Be like the good old days.”
And yet another promised to tune in, writing: “Oh I’ll be watching if you’re on @thejanemcdonald.”
Jane recently gave fans a taster of what they can expect from her trip to East Asia when she explained she experienced a “completely different” culture during filming.
She also joked about how no swimming costume was allowed when she visited hot baths, known as onsen.
Jane told reporters: “They wanted me to experience [onsen] as a novice. So that’s entirely what I do and I love the fact that they say: ‘Right this is what we’re doing today.’ So I got my kit off! The poor cameraman, I did feel for him.
“If you go to a bath in Japan you have to take everything off – that was a bit of a shock!”
Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.
