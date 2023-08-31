Jane McDonald leaves fans over the moon with big daytime announcement: ‘I’m so excited’

Jane McDonald fans are over the moon after she shared some news concerning daytime TV on Thursday (August 31) afternoon.

The much-loved telly star took to Instagram to reveal she’ll be appearing on the box very soon for a chat about her latest goings on.

Channel 5 fave Jane, 60, noted she’ll be opening up about her new show which sees her travel to Japan.

But singer Jane also teased a host of other subjects will also be agenda when she makes her return to an ITV series she’s very familiar with.

Jane McDonald is set to share news about her latest Channel 5 series next week (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Jane McDonald latest news

That’s because Jane is making a comeback to Loose Women in a few days.

She confirmed her upcoming appearance in an Instagram caption, writing: “I’m so excited!”

I’m so excited!

Jane continued: “I’ll be on @loosewomen next Tuesday 5th September chatting about my new travel series ‘Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan’ and lots more! Tune in Tuesday at 12.30pm on @itvxofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

How fans reacted

Dedicated followers commenting on Jane’s post were equally as geed up as she was about her news.

One cheered: “WOOHOO! Cannot wait.”

“Yes! That’s great news! Will look forward to that one!” enthused another.

A third agreed: “Will be lovely to see you Jane and to hear your news.”

Fans can’t wait to see Jane McDonald back on Loose Women next week (Credit: Jane McDonald Official YouTube Channel)

Meanwhile, a fourth thrilled Insta user contributed: “Fantastic, that’s one for the diary. Be like the good old days.”

And yet another promised to tune in, writing: “Oh I’ll be watching if you’re on @thejanemcdonald.”

Jane recently gave fans a taster of what they can expect from her trip to East Asia when she explained she experienced a “completely different” culture during filming.

She also joked about how no swimming costume was allowed when she visited hot baths, known as onsen.

No traditional Japanese clothes for Jane when it came to taking a dip! (Credit: Channel 5/Paramount media)

Jane told reporters: “They wanted me to experience [onsen] as a novice. So that’s entirely what I do and I love the fact that they say: ‘Right this is what we’re doing today.’ So I got my kit off! The poor cameraman, I did feel for him.

“If you go to a bath in Japan you have to take everything off – that was a bit of a shock!”

Read more: Jane McDonald makes crushing confession about life without fiancé Eddie: ‘It’s difficult’

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.