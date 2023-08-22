Jane McDonald wears traditional Japanese clothes in Kyoto
Jane McDonald shares her ‘shock’ as she strips NAKED for her new TV show

Taking it all off, as she takes it all in in Japan!

By Robert Leigh

Jane McDonald has shared her ‘shock’ after stripping NAKED for her new Channel 5 TV travel show about Japan.

Telly fave Jane, 60, has revealed her delight at heading to East Asia for her latest travel doc programme.

The Channel 5 presenter and singer admits the country had “been on the cards for a while” and immersed herself in Japanese culture while filming there.

However, when it came to one particular aspect, Jane was a little taken aback to take it all off, rather than take it all in!

Jane McDonald gets served in a Tokyo robot restaurant
Getting served in a Tokyo robot restaurant (Credit: Channel 5/Paramount media)

Jane McDonald in Japan

Jane told reporters how she spent a month in Japan for the show, experiencing a “completely different” culture and way of life. Viewers will see her visit a robot cafe, have a crack at sumo wrestling and try out traditional dress when the show airs later this week.

However, in the shadow of Mount Fuji, Jane will also visit onsen – hot springs and bathing facilities where a cossie is not allowed. Unsurprisingly, Jane didn’t shy away from a challenge, although it was a bit of an eye-opening experience for her… and her cameraman!

Jane ‘gets naked’ in Lost in Japan

Jane chuckled: “They want me to experience it as a novice. So that’s entirely what I do and I love the fact that they say: ‘Right this is what we’re doing today.’ So I got my kit off! The poor cameraman, I did feel for him.

If you go to a bath in Japan you have to take everything off – that was a bit of a shock!

Jane McDonald walks down steps in Kyoto, Japan
Jane McDonald explores Kyoto, Japan (Credit: Channel 5/Paramount media)

The much-loved TV star, who lost fiancé Eddie Rothe to lung cancer in 2021, has also reflected on making the most of life’s experiences.

She highlighted how it is important to remember “every day is a bonus”. She also reasons how she will, at any moment, be the youngest she will ever be and there may come a time when she may not be able to make the most of some opportunities.

“Every day is a bonus and we’ve got to remember that, every day that we are here is a bonus. While I can do things I’m going to do them because there will be a time when I can’t. If I’ve learnt anything over the last 10 years, it’s do it while you can.  That’s my advice to everyone, most people say: ‘Oh we’ll wait to do this together or wait for that’ just do it while we can.”

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan airs on Channel 5 on Friday August 25 at 9pm.

