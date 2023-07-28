Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald tipped to revive Blind Date: ‘No stopping her!’

Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Jane McDonald is well on her way to being a national treasure – and still has a long way to go in entertainment, a PR expert believes.

Jane, 60, only joined the cast of the Channel 4 series in June. But The Cruise star’s witty remarks from her sofa – alongside pal Sue – have boosted her popularity even more.

Social media has also introduced singer Jane’s talents to a whole new audience, too. And so, brand and culture expert Nick Ede reckons fans will be seeing a whole lot more of Jane on the box and on stage – everywhere, in fact – in the future.

‘Jane is full of joy and people love that’

Speaking to ED!, Nick reflected on why audiences adore Jane so much.

He said: “She is so popular with her down-to-earth jokes and friendly nature that her popularity is on the rise. I can see her doing lots more travel shows for Channel 5.

“She is such a great presenter and she captivates viewers with her insights and often hilarious experience. I can also see her perhaps going on tour like Dame Joan Collins – lots of anecdote but with added songs.”

Nick added: “It is also very engaging how Jane is a Yorkshire lass who is proud of her roots, open and honest. She’s full of joy and people love that.

“She’s also very camp! Her renditions of pop hits on her travel shows are being discovered by TikTokers and they love it.

Jane just gets better with age, there’s no stopping her!

“Plus, Jane just gets better with age, there’s no stopping her! I think we can look forward to more albums, TV shows, a new book and a stage show coming our way.”

Jane McDonald for Blind Date?

Nick also had an intriguing prediction about a specific potential future project for Jane… and ED! agrees she’d be spot on for the role.

Pondering whether Jane gets the recognition she deserves from TV execs, Nick said: “I think that she is well on her way to national treasure status.

“She does get a lot of recognition and has been on our tellies since 1998 when she starred in one of the biggest reality shows of the time. Her trajectory has seen her become a top TV star.”

He continued: “Jane has got such a good way with the public that a show like Blind Date would really be great for a reboot. But also, as she has such a great voice, perhaps she could front a show giving would-be singers a second chance to shine.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs tonight, Friday July 28, on Channel 4 at 9pm. It returns with a new episode next Friday, August 4, at the same time, on the same channel.

