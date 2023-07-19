Jane McDonald shares exciting career update: ‘I feel very honoured’

Jane McDonald has delighted her followers on Instagram by announcing some pretty exciting career news.

The singer, who shot to fame on a cruise ship, is famous for her travel shows. And, despite presenting the British Soap Awards and going down a storm on Celebrity Gogglebox, it seems Jane is most at home with her passport in her hand.

After calls for her to host Dancing on Ice and This Morning, Jane has finally confirmed her next career move.

Jane McDonald has delighted her followers on Instagram with her next career move (Credit: Splash News)

Jane’s heading to Japan!

The singer announced that her new show on Channel 5 will see her visit Japan.

She shared a video featuring clips of her travels and captioned it: “Coming soon to Channel 5 – Japan with Jane McDonald.”

Oh my god! This is going to be super special. Perfect TV.

In the video, Jane can be seen exploring as she exclaims: “That is amazing. It’s really fantastic to see.”

She is also seen dressing in traditional costume, as she’s told: “You look stunning, Jane.” The emotional star then admits: “I feel very honoured.”

Jane McDonald fans thrilled

Fans of the singer were delighted over the news.

One said: "Yes Queen Jane!" Another added: "Omg yes can't wait!" A third then commented: "My most two favourite things! Jane and Japan!!!" Another said: "Omg need to watch – such an icon."

Jane is returning to her travel roots with a new series on Japan (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane has most recently been seen on Channel 4 on Celebrity Gogglebox with her best pal Sue.

The women live together now, following the death of Jane’s fiancé Eddie Rothe in 2021.

