Jane McDonald makes crushing confession about life without fiancé Eddie: ‘It’s difficult’

Jane McDonald has opened up about how her life has changed following the devastating death of her fiancé Eddie Rothe, admitting it’s been “difficult”.

Eddie passed away in March 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. In a statement, Jane wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.”

Jane McDonald’s crushing confession

In a new interview with Best magazine, Jane discussed her work/life balance since losing Eddie.

When asked if she will continue to make her travel documentaries, the TV star said: “I think so. When you lose your partner it’s difficult, and your life changes so, so much. When you’re very busy you’re not thinking about loss, so I am very blessed to still have this amazing job that I love. And it helps me being busy.”

Jane added that she prioritises “travel and having a laugh”. She continued: “At my age I know how important friendships and family are and you want to do as much as you possibly can. Trust me, I’m on a mission to live my life to the full and that’s my advice to everyone, don’t wait. Don’t wait for any experiences, just do it.”

Jane’s relationship with Eddie

Jane briefly dated Eddie, the former drummer of the 1960s band The Searchers, when she was 17.

The pair got back together in 2008 and Eddie popped the question on Christmas Eve of that year.

Jane previously explained that they met again by chance. She told how Eddie was appearing on This Morning, while Jane was in the same studios filming Loose Women.

She said: “He said: ‘Look I’ve just been through a divorce, here’s my card if you want to talk to me.’ I couldn’t wait. I ran home from Loose Women, I couldn’t wait to talk to him because a lot had happened.”

Jane has admitted that she can’t see herself having another relationship.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have another man because I had the best. And I was blessed,” she said.

“I’m not saying never. But as I feel now, it is time for me. We’ve been through a horrendous time and it is time for me to heal. If I never have another man in my life, that is fine.”

