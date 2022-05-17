Jane McDonald wows fans with appearance in stunning beach photo

Jane McDonald impressed fans this week with her latest Instagram post.

The My Yorkshire star has had fans glued to their screen recently as she explored her home country for her latest Channel 5 series.

Her new show, Holidaying with Jane McDonald: Florida, just landed on the broadcaster’s streaming service and she took to Instagram to share the news.

In the post, Jane flashed a smile for the camera as she posed on a beach in Florida.

She captioned the snap: “The full series of ‘Holidaying with Jane McDonald: Florida’ is now available on @channel5_tv’s website. #Florida.”

Jane McDonald showed off her style in her latest Instagram post (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald on Instagram

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her appearance, and congratulate the star on her new show.

One wrote: “Where do you buy your clothes? You always look good!”

Read more: Why ‘selfish’ Jane McDonald ‘apologised’ to former partner

“Great series. Jane is brilliant. Loving the dress. I’ve tried to find it but can’t. Does anyone have any idea where it’s from,” said a second.

A third replied: “Great series really enjoyed following your journey!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

“Going to Florida in June so your series has been brilliant timing – and you explain all the stuff that is missed from other travel progs! Keep doing these series,” added a fourth viewer.

Meanwhile, during Jane’s last series, My Yorkshire, viewers saw another side of the singer.

During a touching moment, Jane confessed that she wishes she could spend one more day with her parents.

Jane McDonald travels the world in her shows (Credit: Channel 5)

“It always takes me back to good old-fashioned day trips to the seaside, with my mum, dad, Tony, and our Janet,” she told viewers.

“Ah, happy days, I would do anything with just one more day with them,” she confessed.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: Are James and Maeva still together after he turned down her marriage proposal?

“I am taking you to Scarborough because it has great memories of being there with my parents,” she continued.

“We would always have cockles and prawns from a little stall on the front, and I still love prawns to this day.”

“There are plenty of arcades in Scarborough, and it is a really traditional English seaside resort, there was only one song to sing on the way. Yep Scarborough Fair,” added the star.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.