The Real Full Monty On Ice viewers are convinced Jamie Lomas has “quit” after the actor was missing from the show’s opening number.

The Hollyoaks hardman, 45, was seemingly missing from the group’s first performance, which saw the likes of Jake Quickenden, Chris Hughes and Coleen Nolan take to the ice.

Despite doing the show for his dad, who is currently suffering from prostate cancer, Jamie’s journey got off to a bumpy start.

The Real Full Monty On Ice viewers are convinced Jamie Lomas has quit (Credit: ITV)

The Real Full Monty On Ice: What did Jamie Lomas say?

On the ITV show last night (December 14), the star revealed he was nervous as he had no skating experience.

Speaking to Ashley Banjo, he explained: “My worst nightmare on the day is turning up and there are people who have got ice skating experience.

“I’m not worried about falling over and injuring myself, I’m more worried about looking stupid. That would definitely not sit well with me.”

After meeting up with his fellow co-stars, Jamie appeared nervous as Ashley pulled the actor for a chat.

Jamie was missing from the show’s opening number in Blackpool (Credit: ITV)

However, the soap star was having none of it as he asked for the cameras to stop filming.

Jamie also appeared far from impressed when the Diversity star suggested the group dress up as elves.

What did ITV viewers say?

While the show may be for charity, fans are convinced the star had quit.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Has Jamie Lomas dropped out of #therealfullmontyonice cause he wasn’t in the line up on the ice tonight.”

The Hollyoaks star asked for cameras to stop filming (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “I missed Jamie Lomas in the line up at the beginning of the show, did everyone else?”

A third added: “Has Jamie Lomas left? Didn’t see him in Blackpool at the end.”

Another pointed out: “Did Jamie Lomas complete the show as he wasn’t in the last part tonight in the ice? He didn’t look too happy a couple of times. #therealfullmontyonice @ITV.”

A fourth asked: “Did Jamie Lomas quit then? #TheRealFullMontyOnIce.”

Jamie leaves fans unimpressed

Meanwhile, others believed the actor was behaving too serious.

One tweeted: “So Jamie Lomas is more concerned about how he looks and embarrassing himself than the cause they’re raising awareness for.”

Another stated: “Jamie needs to take a chill pill, it’s to raise awareness for cancer!”

A third said: “Seems it’s not all about the charity for Jamie, it’s all about him!!“

Earlier this week, Jamie opened up on his dad’s battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: “My dad suffers with prostate cancer. So for me to be able to give something back for him by doing this show, for everyone as we’ve had such an awful six months, there must be so many people going undiagnosed [with cancer].

“ITV have battled to get this show out there. It’s just an amazing thing to do to get this out there for people who may be struggling. If it saves just one person, then the show is worth it.”

ED has contacted Jamie’s rep and ITV for comment.

