The Real Full Monty On Ice 2020 will reportedly see its male stars given a little assistance from ITV over fears their members might shrink in the cold.

Producers will allegedly be offering the worried celebs ‘willy warmers’ and ‘vanity socks’ to avoid any potential embarrassment.

The series will see celebs raise awareness for the early symptoms of cancer, hosted by Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan.

It will feature Diversity’s Perri Kiely, Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas, singer Jake Quickenden and Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

What have sources said about The Real Full Monty On Ice?

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, a source said: “Rehearsals are underway and some of the lads are a bit worried about the size of their members in the freezing conditions.

“It’s all for a good cause and production are keen to make them feel comfortable and have promised nothing will be revealed on telly.

“They are looking at willy warmers and vanity socks to protect their packages.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Girls on the show will include the likes of former model Linda Lusardi, 61, and Love Island star Shaughna Phillips, 25.

What have Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan said?

Speaking about the series, Ashley said: “We are so proud of what this show has achieved in reminding people to check themselves for early signs of cancer, and we’re going all out this year to get that message across.

“Following lockdown, when far fewer people were getting health checks, now more than ever this message is important.

“Performing on ice will take the challenge to a whole new level – the celebrities won’t know what’s hit them! What could possibly go wrong?!”

Coleen added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be back leading a new awesome group of women, ready to bare all with me. But as this year it’s on ice, let’s just hope we don’t get frostbite on our unmentionables!”

