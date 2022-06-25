Saturday Morning host James Martin has been left with a big regret after enjoying a “magical” lunch date with the Queen.

The TV chef, 49, was invited to a special meal with just eight people at Buckingham Palace some years ago.

But although he soaked up every second of the once-in-a-lifetime moment, it was tinged with sadness for James.

James Martin has a sad regret following a ‘magical’ lunch with the Queen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on meeting the monarch

In a previous interview with Hello!, James revealed that he was personally selected to dine with Her Majesty.

He said his fellow guests were a mixture of famous faces and members of the public.

It’s one of those pinch-yourself moments you’ll never forget for the rest of your life.

Describing it as “magical”, James said: “I thought I was going over there for one of those garden parties or 300 people in a room but when I got there the corgis walked in and in came Her Majesty, and sat opposite me.

“It’s one of those pinch-yourself moments you’ll never forget for the rest of your life.”

James said he chatted about dogs with the Queen but was “so nervous” and in disbelief that it was really happening.

He then added sadly: “The only thing I regret is that my grandmother wasn’t alive to witness it because she was a huge fan.”

The TV chef was invited for an intimate lunch at Buckingham Palace (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Martin continues to show his support for the Queen

James is a big supporter of the Queen.

Last month, as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, he posted a shot of her on his Instagram and simply captioned it: “Thank you.”

But she may not have been too impressed by his celebration cake for the event.

Earlier this year, as a nationwide search got underway for the perfect Platinum Pudding, James whipped up a Victoria sponge during an appearance on This Morning.

However, he told hosts Phillip Scofield and Holly Willoughby: “A controversial classic. If you go with the WI [Women’s Institute], it’s done with raspberry jam and done with caster sugar on the top.

“If you speak to the Queen’s chef, it’s done very, very differently.”

James’ Victoria sponge is a little different to the Queen’s (Credit: YouTube)

He then explained Her Majesty’s version, saying: “It’s got cream and bits and pieces on it.

“So we are going to do my version of a classic Victoria sponge.

“It’s going to be strawberry, cream, a bit of vanilla into it and finished off with icing sugar. But I am actually going to make it out of duck eggs.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, 9.25am, ITV, Saturday June 25, 2022

