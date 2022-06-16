James Martin smiles on red carpet at event
News

James Martin fans gush as he attends Ascot with stunning girlfriend

James attended the races on Thursday

By Rebecca Carter

James Martin attended the Royal Ascot today with his girlfriend Louise Davies and his fans were wowed by his outfit.

The chef, 49, looked very dapper in a black suit, pink waistcoat and a top hat.

James shared a couple of photos to his Instagram as he also attended with fellow chef, Galton Blackiston.

James Martin at Ascot

The star wrote: “Me and the nutter @chefgaltonb! First time I’ve been to Ascot…he kindly invited me.”

Fans loved James’ look as one commented: “Looking very dapper.”

Another joked: “You two don’t scrub up too bad, enjoy guys! No causing carnage in front of the royals.”

James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies arriving at Royal Ascot
James attended Ascot with girlfriend Louise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Very dapper.”

James was seen arriving at Ascot with his partner Louise.

Louise looked gorgeous in a blue satin dress and a white hat.

She paired the dress with a red handbag.

James usually keeps his relationship private from the limelight.

James Martin speaking during Lorraine interview
James stunned fans with his ‘dapper’ appearance at Ascot (Credit: ITV)

It’s believed they fell for each other in 2011.

However, James previously said that he wouldn’t ask Louise to marry him.

This is because he didn’t want to splash out on a wedding.

Speaking to the Sunday People in 2019, James explained: “It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

James Martin smiles on Saturday Morning
James previously said he wouldn’t ask Louise to marry him (Credit: YouTube)

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

Earlier this month, James announced his cooking show – James Martin’s Saturday Morning – would be taking a break over the summer.

He said on Twitter: “Sadly our last show before the summer break today, but we will be back!”

Fans were gutted by the news as one tweeted: “Saturdays just won’t be the same. Enjoy your summer, but don’t forget to come back.”

Another said: “Gutted! My Saturday mornings won’t be the same.”

A third wrote: “My favourite part of Saturday!”

