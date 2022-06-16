James Martin attended the Royal Ascot today with his girlfriend Louise Davies and his fans were wowed by his outfit.

The chef, 49, looked very dapper in a black suit, pink waistcoat and a top hat.

James shared a couple of photos to his Instagram as he also attended with fellow chef, Galton Blackiston.

James Martin at Ascot

The star wrote: “Me and the nutter @chefgaltonb! First time I’ve been to Ascot…he kindly invited me.”

Fans loved James’ look as one commented: “Looking very dapper.”

Another joked: “You two don’t scrub up too bad, enjoy guys! No causing carnage in front of the royals.”

James attended Ascot with girlfriend Louise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Very dapper.”

James was seen arriving at Ascot with his partner Louise.

Louise looked gorgeous in a blue satin dress and a white hat.

She paired the dress with a red handbag.

James usually keeps his relationship private from the limelight.

James stunned fans with his ‘dapper’ appearance at Ascot (Credit: ITV)

It’s believed they fell for each other in 2011.

However, James previously said that he wouldn’t ask Louise to marry him.

This is because he didn’t want to splash out on a wedding.

Speaking to the Sunday People in 2019, James explained: “It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

James previously said he wouldn’t ask Louise to marry him (Credit: YouTube)

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

Earlier this month, James announced his cooking show – James Martin’s Saturday Morning – would be taking a break over the summer.

He said on Twitter: “Sadly our last show before the summer break today, but we will be back!”

Fans were gutted by the news as one tweeted: “Saturdays just won’t be the same. Enjoy your summer, but don’t forget to come back.”

Another said: “Gutted! My Saturday mornings won’t be the same.”

A third wrote: “My favourite part of Saturday!”

