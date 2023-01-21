Saturday morning starts with James Martin – but some viewers were left reaching for the remote this weekend.

On today’s programme (January 21), Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin joined the chef to promote her new book.

Titled Everyday Ways To Save Our Planet, the book looks to encourage people to live sustainably to combat climate change.

However, some didn’t take kindly to what Laura had to say about the devastating effects of climate change.

Laura Tobin on Saturday Morning with James Martin

“I’ve been a meteorologist for 20 years,” Good Morning Britain star Laura explained. “I’m just reporting more on extreme weather events.

“You have to join the dots. You know the Earth is warming. Years ago, we didn’t talk about climate change. But now we know it’s us, and we’re making the world hotter.

“I wanted to show people there’s so much you can do to make a difference.”

Laura continued: “Once you start to make little changes, you can make more changes. That’s the catalyst. Loads of things won’t just save the planet, but will also save money.”

While James was keen to stress that Laura’s new guide was in no way preachy, some viewers were left irritated by Laura’s comments.

Laura Tobin featured on this morning’s show (Credit: Splash News)

Viewers ‘turn off’

Taking to Twitter, some unhappy fans claimed Laura’s comments were enough to make them switch off.

“I refuse to be preached to by some weather girl. I have just turned James Martin off,” one charming viewer wrote.

“She is infuriating, not sure who she thinks she is,” agreed a second.

“Did you forget to pack your halo for the show?” sniped a third.

“I tune in for the cooking and light entertainment but viewed a virtue signalling lecture this morning but I knew that was coming when I saw this week’s guest,” said a fourth.

She is infuriating, not sure who she thinks she is.

However, not everyone was quite so disparaging about Laura’s appearance on the programme.

“Loved listening to you this morning,” one viewer said. “So passionate about the weather and the planet.”

James told viewers that Laura’s book was in no way preachy (Credit: ITV)

“I got up early to watch you!” gushed a second.

“The book sounds fab!” said a third, while a fourth agreed: “Have to buy your book! Sounds interesting.”

On the programme, James cooked a delicious looking salmon dish, as well as a chicken feast – both which Laura said were delicious.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning continues every Saturday at 9.25am on ITV1.

