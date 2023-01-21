James Martin made to cry in the kitchen after being ‘turned down’

James Martin, celebrated chef and much-loved TV personality, seems to have it all.

His success in the kitchen and as a restaurateur has run parallel to his fame on the box, with the 52-year-old fronting a host of culinary series since he made his telly debut on Ready Steady Cook back in the 1990s.

The Saturday Morning presenter also has his name attached to dozens of cookery books.

And no doubt his professional achievements have brought James many rewards, too. Not only is his country home – where his ITV show is filmed – absolutely stunning, he also has a taste for expensive cars.

Having collected them for over 30 years, his astonishingly pricey purchases have included a Ferrari and a Lamborghini at one time.

But despite his accomplishments and his hard-earned prizes, James has previously opened about an instance when he cried due to rejection.

James Martin is perhaps the UK’s most beloved TV chef (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Has James Martin the chef ever been fired?

Back in July 2019, he explained tears have flowed only on a few occasions in the high-pressure environment of his kitchens.

And the reason? Well, it wasn’t because he’d run out of butter…

A couple of months previously, in March 2019, James was asked in an interview whether he’d ever been fired.

He told GQ that he hadn’t – and neither had he ever applied for a job.

In demand James added: “I’ve always been phoned up by chefs saying, ‘Come here and do this.'”

However, in the July of the same year, he seemed to detail a different experience.

It must be noted that this came very early on his career, possibly before the culinary superstar’s name was made.

Shaun Hill ‘turned James down’ (Credit: Rude Health YouTube)

Who would James like to cook for him?

Asked by ilovemanchester.com about who he’d most like to cook for him, James answered: “Shaun Hill.”

He continued: “He’s 72 now, at The Walnut Tree at Abergavenny, and still cooks in the kitchen. I actually applied for a job with Shaun when I was 18.

It’s one of the few times I’ve cried in the kitchen.

“I’ve still got the letter from him turning me down. It’s framed, in my toilet. I took it with me when I went to have dinner there recently. It’s one of the few times I’ve cried in the kitchen.”

Emotional!

Read more: Saturday Morning host James Martin on ‘retirement’ as he plans for life away from the spotlight

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday January 28 at 9.30am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.