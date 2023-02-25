James Martin’s Saturday Morning fans delighted to see Merlin Griffiths amid cancer recovery

James Martin Saturday Morning viewers were overjoyed to see Merlin Griffiths back on their TV screens earlier today.

Last month First Dates star Merlin told Instagram followers he was having surgery to remove his stoma bag.

The op came as part of his treatment following a bowel cancer diagnosis in September 2021.

Merlin’s Channel 4 co-star Fred Sirieix shared an update a couple of weeks ago that indicated the mixologist’s recovery will “take time” but “it’s getting there”.

And although it wasn’t clear when today’s (Saturday February 25) episode of the James Martin series was filmed, Merlin acknowledged fans wishing him well by engaging with their messages on Twitter.

Merlin Griffiths was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 (Credit: ITV.com)

Merlin on James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Cocktail guru Merlin wowed James and his fellow guest by explaining experimenting with alcohol for cocktails is like chefs trying out new possibilities with ingredients.

And it seems both his expertise and his demeanour endeared Merlin to those watching at home.

Good to see you looking well there.

“How wonderful to see @MerlinFDC4 on our screens,” one social media wrote.

They added: “What a delight and I love a Whiskey Sour.”

Another fan echoed those thoughts: “Good to see you looking well there. Oh and loving the Sours.”

Merlin proved popular with ITV fans earlier today (Credit: ITV.com)

‘I do get caught up in the moment sometimes!’

Similarly, another person tweeted: “Absolutely love @MerlinFDC4 – the drinks that he makes are next level.

“Just watched his segment on @sat_jamesmartin and he’s got me wanting to make some of them Sours.”

“Great to see @MerlinFDC4 on @sat_jamesmartin making some delicious Sours,” chipped in yet another.

And a fifth gushed: “@MerlinFDC4 fabulous as always! @jamesmartinchef is right you are an encyclopaedia! Always fascinating watching you.”

Additionally, another tweeted expressed themselves by writing: “Love you Merlin.”

Merlin knows his stuff when it comes to cocktails (Credit: ITV.com)

Merlin even lightheartedly acknowledged another Twitter user who suggested he was “forgetful” during his appearance.

“Loved watching the passion you have when making these cocktails…. Even if you did get a bit forgetful,” they wrote, adding a heart emoji to their words.

Merlin responded, alongside a crying laughing emoji: “I do get caught up in the moment sometimes!”

He also reflected about his showing over on Insta: “That was fun. I need a haircut though!”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday March 4 at 9.30am.

