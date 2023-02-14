First Dates star Fred Sirieix has shared that his pal Merlin Griffiths faces a long road to recovery after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021.

The show returns with a Valentine’s special tonight (February 14), with Fred issuing an update on bartender Merlin ahead of the episode.

Fred remained positive about his co-star, who had his stoma bag removed last month, but admitted his recovery is “going to take time”.

Fred Sirieix issues update on First Dates pal Merlin

Merlin last updated fans about his recovery back in January, where he shared that he’d had his stoma bag removed.

Fred has now revealed that Merlin is back home and on the mend.

It is a serious thing that he’s got so it’s going to take time.

He told Metro: “He’s on a six-week recovery, hopefully everything is going to go well now. The surgeon sent him home so he is getting there.

“But obviously, it is a serious thing that he’s got so it’s going to take time, but yeah, it’s good, it’s getting there.”

Fred went on to compliment his co-star’s attitude throughout his cancer diagnosis.

He declared: “He is amazing. Merlin is very philosophical, very stoic, very positive man. He’s a good man, a very good man.”

First Dates Valentine’s special: Diner who’s been on ‘1,000 dates’

And if you’ve been missing First Dates then you’ll get your fix tonight as the show returns for a Valentine’s special.

Channel 4 teased: “Businessman Brendan has invested a vast amount of time and money in finding love. The 48 year old has been on around 1,000 dates.”

Swedish cakemaker Agneta immediately hits it off with Brendan, but will this date be the one?

Meanwhile, special effects make-up artist Erin is looking for a date who can look beyond her cerebral palsy and 27-year-old clubbing queen Amanda hopes to settle down this Valentine’s.

First Dates Valentine’s airs on Tuesday, February 14 at 10pm on Channel 4. Episodes are available to watch on All4 after airing.

