First Dates Christmas Special: Fred Sirieix new look distracts viewers

First Dates returned with an adorable Christmas Special last night, but Fred Sirieix’s new hair stole the show and viewers have a lot to say about his appearance.

Fred Sirieix showed off a new look with fans sharing their shock!

Lots of viewers were full of love for Fred’s new do, but what do you make of it?

Fred Sirieix showed off a new look in the First Dates Christmas Special (Credit: Channel 4)

Fred’s new look on First Dates Christmas Special

First Dates star Fred Sirieix showed off his new hair in the Christmas Special last night and it stole viewers’ attention throughout the episode.

One viewer took to social media to say: “What’s Fred done with his hair!”

Another fan even wondered if Fred was wearing a wig: “Why is Fred wearing a wig on First Dates.”

Fred tends to appear with shaved hair as the host on the Channel 4 series, so fans are pretty surprised about the new do!

One viewer even joked that Fred’s hair is the result of a hair transplant surgery: “Fred hair and Charlie’s teeth. Is tonight’s episode sponsored by @GoTurkiye #FirstDates.”

Another fan appreciated the look, saying Fred had “gone all Peaky Blinders”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Fred shared news of surgery earlier this month

Fred opened up about undergoing a double knee surgery on his Instagram earlier this month.

Sharing a video to his Instagram, the First Dates star showed himself in a hospital bed: “Right… double knee operation was a success.

“I’m still coming around from the anaesthesia but all good!”

He shared a recent update on the surgery. He took to Instagram with a picture of two packs of peas on his knees with the caption “cooking and chilling”.

Fred didn’t share why he needed to undergo the surgery. But he has previously shared how hard he pushes himself physically.

He shared a training snap, sharing: “It’s good to push yourself physically and feel your heartbeat.”

First Dates Christmas Special is now available to watch on All 4.

