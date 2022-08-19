First Dates star Fred Sirieix wearing a suit on ITV red carpet
Fred Sirieix delights fans as he makes exciting career announcement

By Katy Brent

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has delighted his fans with an exciting career announcement today (Friday 19 August).

The TV star took to Twitter to share the exciting news with his followers.

His new gig is a BBC Two show called Master of Ceremonies, and aims to find the UK’s best wedding planner.

What is First Dates star Fred Sirieix doing now?

Fred wrote: “I’m so excited to be announced as a judge on the brand new @bbctwo show #MasterOfCeremonies alongside @SaraDaviesCC and Raj Somaiya.

“It’s a contest and we’re here to find Britain’s next best wedding planner! It will be on air next year so stay tuned for updates!”

His fans on the social media site rushed to congratulate him on the new role.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix wearing a tuxedo on the Royal Television Awards
Fred announced his new role on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One user tweeted: “Wow it’s exciting times for you Fred.”

Another said: “Congrats Fred!”

And a third wished him luck, but probably won’t be tuning in, “Not my sort of show Fred..but good luck anyway.”

It’s been an exciting August for Fred so far.

More Fred news

Earlier this month he shared the news that his daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, would be competing in the diving European Championships this week.

And on Wednesday he proudly revealed that she scooped a gold medal at the competition in Rome.

He tweeted: “Andrea just won (gold medal emoji) at the European Championships in Rome #diving #10m #platform #goAndrea. Nail biting stuff once again! What a great last dive! My little (duck emoji) has nerves of steel  

“Well done my love  we are so proud of you. You are an inspiration and a ray of sunshine.”

Read more: Fred Sirieix gushes over daughter as he shares incredible news with fans

He also shared some photos of Andrea, 17, in action.

Once again, his followers flooded his timeline with messages of support over Andrea’s amazing achievement.

One supporter wrote: “Fred, she is an amazing talent, and you must be over the moon proud of her. That final dive was sublime, and she’s such a lovely girl. Congratulations to your whole family.”

Another said: “What a breath of fresh air this young lady is! Out their enjoying her diving! Taking the world by storm! Congratulations Andrea!!! What a role model for young people!”

And a third commented: “Fabulous performance by a wonderful young lady! Just saw her interview. “So tune in for that!” She is the cutest too!”

