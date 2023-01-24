Merlin of First Dates fame issued a health update to fans from his hospital bed yesterday (Monday, January 23).

The 47-year-old has been battling cancer since September 2021 – and had some good news to share with fans yesterday.

First Dates star Merlin shares some good news

Earlier today Merlin of First Dates fame took to his social media profiles to share some good news with his fans.

The TV personality revealed last night that he has had his stoma bag removed.

Merlin uploaded a picture of himself in his hospital after the operation for his 124k followers to see.

“Ouch. Time for a nap. Surgery done, tomorrow is a new day,” he captioned the post.

Surgery done, tomorrow is a new day.

“Things start happening once I fart properly! I hope it’s soon because I’m very hungry….,” he continued.

“Feels weird looking down and not seeing a #Stoma. My hand keeps feeling for my bag to see how full it is, and coming up empty!!”

He then thanked the NHS for their care.

Merlin’s followers were delighted (Credit: Channel 4)

Merlin’s followers react

Followers of the TV personality were delighted for him. Many took to the comment section of his post to pass on their well-wishes.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, keep pushing mate, your doing amazing! Cant wait to see you on our screens behind the bar doing an amazing job as always,” one follower wrote.

“Take it easy, fellow pouchie! The first few days can be tricky but it gets better every day,” another wrote.

“Sending all the love and strengh for a speedy recovery!! Absolute super man!!” a third said to the First Dates star.

“You got this Merlin,” another commented.

Merlin issued an update on his cancer battle (Credit: YouTube)

First Dates star Merlin talks cancer setbacks

Back in September, Merlin spoke about how he was getting on amid his cancer battle.

Speaking to the Metro at the time, he revealed it has been a long journey since he was operated on in April.

“It’s been a long, slow road to recovery. I got myself up and around [because] you’re supposed to do what’s called active recovery these day,” he said.

On his surgery, Merlin said: “That was all going well. I had a minor setback so I was in for a couple of procedures.”

He then said that he’s “getting better” and that there’s “light at the end of the tunnel”.

