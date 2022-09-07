First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths describes cancer ‘setback’ as frustrating: ‘It’s a long, slow road’

Merlin Griffiths of First Dates fame has shared an update on his health struggles.

The Channel 4 star announced last September that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

He’s back on screens tonight in First Dates Hotel, but behind the scenes, Merlin has been struggling.

The barman was operated on in April, and he’s revealed that it’s been a “long” road to recovery.

First Dates Hotel star Merlin has been battling cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates: Merlin Griffiths shares latest health update

Speaking to Metro, Merlin said: “It’s been a long, slow road to recovery. I got myself up and around [because] you’re supposed to do what’s called active recovery these days.”

On his surgery, Merlin said: “That was all going well. I had a minor setback so I was in for a couple of procedures.”

He added: “So now I’m under strict surgeon’s orders not to overdo it so active recovery takes a backseat. So the last six to eight weeks have been quite frustrating, largely having to cool my heels and not being able to do what I’d like to do.”

However, Merlin said he’s “getting better” and there is “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Merlin went on to say that his co-stars have been a big help during his recovery period.

TV star Merlin regularly keeps First Dates viewers up to date with his condition (Credit: Channel 4)

Merlin on ‘complications’ following his life-saving surgery

Back in June, Merlin revealed that there had been some “complications” from his operation.

Merlin looked worn out in two selfies showing him in a hospital bed as he updated fans on his condition.

“Last time for a while I hope,” he captioned the Insta images, adding a fingers crossed emoji to his words. “Minor day surgery for some complications with my anastomosis following a Low Anterior Resection in April.”

“The #CancerTreatment journey is long and often painful and ugly. I couldn’t do it without my family either. #BowelCancerAwareness #getchecked,” he added.

Following X-rays, CT scans and a sigmoidoscopy last year, a 4.5cm, stage-three tumour was found in Merlin’s lower intestine.

Upon hearing the news, the TV barman told the Mirror: “I wanted to know, what are my chances of surviving? It’s terrifying – of course, I want to live.”

Meanwhile, Merlin rose to fame on the Channel 4 show as the bubbly bartender.

As hopeful daters waited at the bar before meeting their match they could always rely on him for some friendly banter.

