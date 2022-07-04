First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths supported as he undergoes surgery amid ‘ugly’ and ‘painful’ cancer battle

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths is keeping his fingers crossed amid his “ugly” battle with bowel cancer.

Bartender Merlin, 46, revealed to Instagram fans on Monday (July 4) he has recently undergone an operation.

The brave Channel 4 favourite indicated he hopes it will be his “last” hospital stay “for a while”.

Merlin – who revealed his diagnosis of a 4.5cm Stage 3 tumour in September last year – also thanked his family for their crucial support.

His latest post comes after Merlin informed followers last Monday (June 27) he had endured “complications”.

First Dates mixologist Merlin Griffiths has been a show staple since the series first began in 2013 (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates bartender Merlin gives health update

In a health update, a masked Merlin looked worn out in two selfies showing him in a hospital bed.

“Last time for a while I hope,” he captioned the Insta images, adding a fingers crossed emoji to his words.

Merlin went on: “Minor day surgery for some complications with my anastomosis following a Low Anterior Resection in April.

“The #CancerTreatment journey is long, and often painful and ugly.

I couldn’t do it without my family either.

#BowelCancerAwareness #getchecked."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merlin Griffiths (@merlinfdc4)

Concerned followers of the popular First Dates mixologist let him know in the comments section just how highly people think of him.

Merlin revealed his diagnosis last September (Credit: Channel4.com)

Among the many well wishers, one person wrote: “You are an inspiration Merlin.

“My husband and I love you on First Dates and are following your journey. Keep up the brave battle, you are amazing.”

Another fan told him: “Thinking of you Merlin and sending hugs, strength and positive vibes.”

And a third person added: “Hang in there Merlin – you’re doing great and will get though this one bit at a time.”

