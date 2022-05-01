Ainsley Harriott cooking on his kitchen
Ainsley Harriott has ‘no regrets’ after moving on from split with wife of 23 years with mystery new woman

Ainsley previously shared a rare glimpse into his personal life

Chef Ainsley Harriott has said he has “no regrets” over his split from his wife of 23 years.

The TV chef brings us more of his culinary expertise with Ainsley’s Good Mood Food this weekend (May 1).

And, although we know him more for his recipes than his personal life, he has shared a little about his split from wife Clare Fellows in the past.

Ainsley on Good Mood Food
Ainsley is always in a good mood on his ITV show (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Ainsley Harriott’s wife?

Ainsley, 65, was married to costume designer Clare for 23 years.

Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012, but the couple remain on good terms, despite moving on.

They have two grown-up children, Jimmy and Maddie.

I still have love and feelings for my ex-wife.

Ainsley, who closely guards his private life, opened up about it during an interview with The Mirror in 2020.

He said: “I still have love and feelings for my ex-wife, that never stops because she gave me the most important things in my life, and there is a respect there.

“But everyone moves on, and that’s fine. I have a partner now and I’m enjoying having love and getting to share my life with someone, that’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?” he said.

He also added that his mystery love tells him she would “prefer it if you didn’t talk about me”.

Ainsley’s ever-cheery outlook

In the same chat, Ainsley also shared his outlook on life.

“Be nice to yourself, keep smiling and spread the love. We tend to beat ourselves up, especially once we have children. None of us is perfect, but we all do the best we can,” he said.

No wonder his show is called Good Mood, probably due to Ainsley’s cheery disposition.

When is Ainsley back with more recipes?

Ainsley will be back on our screens this weekend , cooking up a storm on Ainsley’s Good Mood Food.

The second series of his popular show returned last month.

It sees him cooking his favourite foods in his favourite places, as well as on the road.

Tune in on ITV, Sunday (May 1) at 11.55am.

