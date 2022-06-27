Merlin Griffiths of First Dates fame was supported by his fans as he shared a photo from his hospital bed earlier today (Monday, June 27).

The 47-year-old bartender is currently battling bowel cancer – something he revealed back in September 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merlin Griffiths (@merlinfdc4)

Merlin Griffiths’ Instagram

Earlier today, Merlin provided his 98.6k followers with an update on his battle with bowel cancer.

In a snap on his Instagram, Merlin can be seen lying on a hospital bed.

Read more: First Dates fans all say the same thing about Merlin Griffiths as he attends Royal Ascot

The bartender is wearing a mask with unicorns and rainbows on it.

“Oh… Squibwibble,” he captioned the post.

He then added “#complications #nhs #BowelCancerAwareness” to his caption.

Merlin’s followers were quick to show their support (Credit: YouTube)

Plenty of Merlin’s followers were quick to show their support for the bartender amid his cancer update today.

“Sending love Merl,” one of his followers commented.

“Sending you so much love, hope it gets better soon,” another said.

“Get well soon Merlin. Thinking of you,” a third wrote.

“Oh no so sorry to see this. Sending a million positive vibes,” another commented.

“Get well soon, sending lots of positive thoughts,” a fifth said.

Merlin attended the Royal Ascot recently (Credit: YouTube)

Merlin Griffiths at the Royal Ascot

The First Dates star’s followers were quick to show their support for Merlin during the Royal Ascot two weeks ago too.

The 47-year-old uploaded a photo of himself and Love Island star Dr. Alex George at the Royal Ascot to his Instagram.

“Serving up to the brilliant @DrAlexGeorge at the @HarrogateSpring Mindful Drinking bar at #RoyalAscot2022!” Merlin captioned the post.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Fans rushed to the comment section to compliment Merlin on how good he looked in his suit.

“You’re looking so good Merlin,” one of them wrote.

“Lovely to see you looking so well Merlin,” another said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.