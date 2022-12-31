James Martin’s Saturday Morning fans issue plea over guest Merlin Griffiths

James Martin fans have issued a plea over one guest on today’s show, after Merlin Griffiths made an appearance.

Viewers watching James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV loved watching mixologist Merlin.

Merlin is known for his role on Channel 4’s hit reality dating show First Dates.

He often sees contestants at their most nervous, serving their drink and being a friendly face before they meet their potential suitor.

And he was just as charming on today’s New Year’s Eve James Martin show, as he demonstrated some special party cocktails.

Viewers loved Merlin

While Merlin mixed up Smoked Pineapple Mai Tais, Winter 75s and Watermelon Boozy Bites, viewers were won over – and begged the show to make him a regular fixture.

One Twitter user wrote: “OMG [Merlin Griffiths] you’ve a new fan! Fab cocktails! I have a couple of the gadgets but I love the konga shaker and the glass froster/cooler – any chance of a link please?”

“Please book Merlin as a regular contributor,” a second urged. “Very engaging and great fun 10/10. Best Wishes!”

Another added: “[Merlin Griffith] just watched you on James Martin show brilliant and I need the pineapple gadget.”

“Really enjoyed the show. You are genius Merlin! Looked like you were living your best life, more please!” said someone else.

Another agreed: “Really enjoyed your piece on James Martin today…. More of Merlin please!”

Merlin Griffiths health news

But the bubbly bartender hasn’t had an easy year, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2021.

Although you wouldn’t know it from his cheerful demeanour, Merlin was operated on back in April. He has since revealed it’s been a “long” road to recovery.

Speaking to Metro back in September, Merlin said: “It’s been a long, slow road to recovery. I got myself up and around [because] you’re supposed to do what’s called active recovery these days.”

He told that he was back in for more procedures after a ‘minor setback’. But he seems to be on the mend.

Merlin explained: “So now I’m under strict surgeon’s orders not to overdo it so active recovery takes a backseat. So the last six to eight weeks have been quite frustrating, largely having to cool my heels and not being able to do what I’d like to do.”

However, Merlin did say he’s “getting better’ and there is “light at the end of the tunnel”.

