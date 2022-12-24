James Martin shares big Christmas news with fans as he issues health update

James Martin has posted a video to his Instagram to update fans about his health and share some exciting Christmas news.

James has said he is recovering well after having an operation to fix an ongoing knee problem.

“Hi there, guys.Cheers from my local pub. I’ve just popped in for a quick drink to wish you all the very best, and you’re probably all busy Christmas shopping and visiting the family and all.

James updated his followers about his health after a knee operation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I just wanted to thank you for all the amazing messages that you sent me as well. The knee is on the mend and enjoy tomorrow’s show.”

The chef, aged 50, previously told his fans: “Just a message to say many thanks for all your kind messages. Operation done now.”

“Can’t sleep but I guess that’s a small price to pay for now. Back and fighting fit soon!” he said.

Exciting Christmas news from James Martin

James then followed up with exciting news about his Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows.

He revealed that his local pub would appear in the December 25 show.

The presenter said: “Tomorrow’s show is a special one as well. Don’t forget this time, we’re on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well.

“And this pub, my local pub, will be featuring on Christmas Day, so look out for it at the end of the show.

“We’ll be here with a band, but enjoy it and thanks for everything this year. It’s been absolutely amazing. For TV Choice awards. Everything else it’s been amazing.

“Thanks to all the guests and chefs and, mainly above all else, thanks to all the viewers for watching. It’s been amazing. It’s been an amazing rollercoaster ride.

“So I wish you all the very best. Enjoy your Christmas shopping and enjoy Christmas Eve, and I’ll speak to you. And a message for Christmas Day, look after yourselves and cheers.”

James’ fans filled the comments with Christmas wishes and praise for his cooking show.

One fan said: “Merry Christmas glad your on the mend”

Another expressed: “Hope you have the day off tomorrow from cooking???? I bet not!! Merry Christmas.”

“Merry Christmas, wish you a speedy recovery and thanks for all your master class tips; it continues to inspire me to learn more and more.”

“Cheers to you James and thank you for the show. Glad the knee is on the mend. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a fabulous 2023.” said another.

“Merry Christmas, James, thank you for your entertainment this year.”

Saturday Morning at Christmas will return tomorrow (Christmas Day) on ITV at 12pm.

