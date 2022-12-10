James Martin is heading off on tour in 2023 – and has teased that he might well join Anton Du Beke on his, too!

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton was a guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning earlier today (December 10).

As well as treating the professional dancer to a range of tasty treats, James also teased a rather delicious team-up between the pair.

Could James Martin be joining Anton Du Beke on tour in 2023? We most certainly hope so! (Credit: ITV)

James Martin tour 2023: Anton team up to feature?

Earlier today, James welcomed Anton into his home for a pre-Christmas feast.

Treats served up included sticky Christmas Buns that looked to die for.

However, the news that we might just seen James and Anton on the same stage next year was, indeed, music to our ears.

I’ll be joining you on stage for sure. I’m gonna do that, the Palladium, I’m definitely booked for that.

As he signed off the show, James told Anton: “Best of luck with the book.”

He then referenced his tour and said: “I’ll be joining you on stage for sure. I’m gonna do that, the Palladium, I’m definitely booked for that.”

Anton seemed more than up for an appearance from James and declared: “Yes, come on!”

“Saturday morning are made for James Martin and Anton,” said one viewers who’ll be clamouring to get their hands on tickets!

James Martin to tour in 2023

The celebrity chef is heading off on his James Martin Live tour next year.

It kicks off on October 19 in Blackpool and culminates at the London Palladium on November 12.

The brand-new tour will visit 20 towns and cities, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations and cooking tasks.

Anton Du Beke’s 2023 tour

The Strictly favourite, meanwhile, is heading off on his An Evening With tour.

An Evening With Anton Du Beke will see Anton joined by special guest singer, Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and one of his professional dance partners.

Together they’ll create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of laughter.

It kicks off on April 21 in Northampton and winds up on November 12 in Manchester.

Anton also visits the London Palladium, on October 1.

So could we see both of the boys on the same stage? We most certainly hope so!

Of course, they men have shared the ballroom before after James appeared on 2005 series of the show.

He was paired with Camilla Dallerup, with the pair finishing in fourth place.

Strictly moves to Sunday night this week

Of course, fans of the Strictly Come Dancing pro will be missing him on screen tonight.

This is because the Strictly semi-final has moved to Sunday night because of England’s World Cup tie against France.

It’ll air on Sunday (December 11) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford, Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Will Mellor are all hoping to win a place in the final – and that coveted Glitterball Trophy!

