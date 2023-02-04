James Martin’s Saturday Morning guests under fire over racism remark: ‘Eh? It’s food!’

Fans of ITV’s Saturday Morning with James Martin objected to a guest chef’s comments about racism earlier today (February 4).

Telly fave James was joined by chefs Nick Nairn and Asma Khan for the episode, which featured Asma preparing methi chicken with apple, chilli and walnut chutney.

But earlier in the show she sat with Nick and James as Scottish chef Nick demonstrated how to make a chicken satay with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

Nick Nairn broached the subject on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (Credit: ITV.com)

James Martin’s Saturday Morning: Racism comment proves controversial

Nick reflected on how appetites for Asian food have changed during his career.

And he also noted how difficult it could be to obtain specific ingredients and counter perceptions about cuisine from beyond the UK in years past.

However, as Asma contributed to the discussion, some of those watching at home bridled at her comments.

Asma Khan appeared with James on his Saturday Morning show today (Credit: ITV.com)

‘There is an underlying racism when it comes to food’

Nick said: “I wanted to cook Asian food but I couldn’t get the ingredients.

“And people did not want to eat Asian food, this was back in 1985, they wouldn’t pay for it.

“They thought it was something you got from the pub on the way home.”

Asma reacted, to chuckles from James and Nick: “They still don’t want to pay for it.”

But as the laughs subsided, Asma added: “There is still a kind of underlying racism when it comes to food.”

“I would kind of agree with that,” Nick responded.

“You suddenly realise that Chinese and Indian cooking has been around far longer than Italian or French cooking.

It is an ancient cuisine and it is overlooked terribly.

“As I’ve got older I’ve gone back to my original love, which is Asian cooking.”

How Saturday Morning viewers reacted

Over on social media, several viewers bristled at the points made during the show.

One Twitter user posted their account of what they had watched: “Think I have heard it all now. On James Martin Saturday Morning, Asma Khan said: ‘There is underlying racism when it comes to food’.”

They reacted, adding a laughing emoji to their words: “Eh, WHAT now. It’s food.”

Someone else declared: “Underlying racism with food? I love Chinese, Indian, Mexican, Italian, all sorts. You’re confusing racism with antipathy.”

And a third person also echoed the claims incredulously.

“There’s underlying racism in food??” they wrote.

“Are you lot for real?? What utter tosh @Asma_KhanLDN @NickNairn.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday February 11 at 9.30am.

