James Martin on ‘mega-famous’ people’s warnings about his private life

James Martin is welcomed into millions of homes every Saturday morning on ITV. But despite his popularity, the celebrity chef keeps his private life very much that way.

That’s because, as he has previously revealed in an interview, the 49-year-old was warned about his guarding his privacy.

And the advice given to James apparently came from “mega-famous people”.

It seems he is determined to maintain the separation between his life in front of the cameras, and the time he spends away from them.

James Martin happily poses for a fan – but don’t expect to hear too much about his private life from him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Martin: Why won’t he discuss his private life?

The James Martin’s Saturday Morning host’s admission, ironically, came during an interview with the Mirror.

A recap of that chat, published in June 2018, reportedly saw him open up about not giving too much personal information away.

Read more: James Martin’s heroics bravely rescuing old lady from two violent muggers

Apparently a question regarding his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies saw him ‘stiffen’, leading to a curt dismissal.

“Don’t answer those questions,” James is reported to have responded.

James Martin leaves the showy stuff for the stage and TV studio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Martin values his privacy

The cookery star also questioned why his personal life had to be revealed for the good of his career.

He continued with his response by insisting the journalist asking the question would be frustrated as James maintains boundaries.

James explained this was supported by the views of other celebs he has encountered.

When I go back home that’s my time.

He continued: “I’ve met some mega famous people who’ve told me, ‘If you open that up, you’ve nowhere to go.”

“One very high-profile person said: ‘Build big gates at home for peace of mind.’ And I did, so when I go back home that’s my time.”

James Martin, pictured with Louise Davies, appreciates his privacy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is James Martin’s girlfriend?

James has grumbled about notions of celebrity on more than one occasion.

“I can’t stand this celebrity chef status thing. In fact, I hate it. I mean, do you ever see me at a red carpet event?” he reportedly said last year.

However, while James prefers to keep aspects of his real life on the down low, devoted fans will be delighted to know he does share his private life with someone else.

According to reports, he and TV producer Louise Davies have been together since 2011.

Read more: James Martin on the greatest ‘mistake’ that helped his career: ‘Everything went mad!’

But it seems that wedding plans might not be a priority.

James said in 2019: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy.

“I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV, Saturday March 5, at 9.30am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.