James Martin’s confession about the ‘missing pieces of himself’ following health diagnosis

TV chef James Martin has been cooking up a storm on the telly for years – but he once made a heartbreaking confession about his health diagnosis.

The telly star, 51, has been a favourite amongst viewers since he shot to fame. Recently, he has been back on hosting duties for ITV’s Saturday Morning cooking show, which is on ITV1 today (September 9). .

But away from the spotlight and cameras, James lives with a health condition – something he has been candid about.

James is back on telly screens today (Credit: ITV)

TV chef James Martin on living with dyslexia

In a resurfaced interview, James opened up about living with dyslexia – saying it has helped shape him who he is today.

Speaking to Gourmet Experiences last year, he said: “My dyslexia has always been a positive for me. Maybe less so at school back then – but as you learn to deal with it, it makes you more street smart and focused on the relevant things in life.”

He explained: “In business, it helps make you understand your shortfalls and recognise the skills and strengths in others. Respecting the team, staff and those around your working life is like building a giant jigsaw puzzle, so the team make up the missing pieces in yourself.”

The This Morning star went on to note that the “key” is that the team have to “believe in you”. This is so they stay with you through the hard times. James said: “You’ve got to lead from the front.”

James cooks from his home on James Martin’s Saturday Morning (Credit: YouTube)

‘I didn’t realise until I was in my thirties’

James has been open about living with dyslexia. In an interview with Loose Women in 2021, he admitted he “cried his eyes out” not realising why he was struggling to read.

“I failed all my exams at school, I’ve never read a book in my life. I’ve written 34 books but the way I do it is I dictate it,” he explained. James added: “I didn’t realise until I was in my thirties when I started to do Saturday Kitchen and started to read the autocue.

“I quickly realised when I co-hosted This Morning with Ruth [Langsford] who was a good presenter and who wasn’t a good presenter. Ruth was taking over from me because I really struggled.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV on Saturday, September 9 from 9.25am.

