James Martin and ITV under fire as complaints from viewers pour in: ‘Sort it out!’

James Martin left ITV viewers feeling pretty confused – and irritated – today (January 22).

While fans of the chef were no doubt delighted to see the chef on their screens with his Saturday Morning show, they admitted to feeling a sense of déjà vu.

And they didn’t hesitate in taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

James Martin confused fans as Saturday Morning was repeated on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on ITV… On a Sunday?

Fans of the chef’s Saturday Morning show could be forgiven if they woke up and felt a little confused after turning on the TV.

They were met with James cooking up a storm in the kitchen, welcoming them to his house and revealing what he had in store on the show “this Saturday morning”.

Except it isn’t Saturday, it’s Sunday and, as well as that, the episode looked a little familiar.

If you thought the same, that’s because it was the episode featuring Mary McCartney and Laura Tobin, which aired yesterday.

‘Sort it out!’

Viewers quickly took to social media to both rant and share their confusion.

One slammed: “Bloody hell ITV have got James Martin Saturday it’s [bleep]ing Sunday repeat repeat repeat.”

Another said: “Repeating a program the day after ?????”

A third tagged ITV with their complaint and said: “How long do you need to realise that we don’t want to watch 6 hours+ of James Martin every weekend, stick something else on FFS… James Martin or Skyfall is all you’ve got sort it out.”

“Is ITV that short of programmes?!” asked another.

“Isn’t that’s what catch up telly is for? Have spent 20 mins going mad, thinking it’s Saturday!” said another.

‘Keep up the good work’

Not everyone was angry, though.

One viewers loved yesterday’s show and perhaps relished the chance of watching it again.

They said: “Good show, as usual, really enjoyed that yesterday. Keep up the good work!”

