Chef Paul Ainsworth appears alongside James Martin on his Islands To Highlands show tonight.

The series, which sees the chef travel around the country, welcomes in another guest chef tonight (Monday July 19).

So who is Paul Ainsworth and what is he famous for?

James Martin and Paul’s mixed grill on the beach! (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in tonight’s episode of Islands To Highlands with James Martin and Paul Ainsworth?

In tonight’s episode, James travels to Dorset.

Hooking with pal Paul, the pair boards a millionaire’s yacht, where James cooks a sea bass dish.

The highlight of their day is a beachside barbecue, where they feast on pork and chicken cooked al fresco.

Sounds delish!

Who is Paul Ainsworth and who has he worked with?

Born in Southampton in 1979, Paul attended the local college to study hospitality and catering.

While he was there, students got an invite from legendary British chef, Gary Rhodes, to work with him at his restaurant in London, The Square.

Gary, who died in 2019 aged 59, hired Paul after an interview.

Paul then moved on to work with Gordon Ramsay, first at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and then at Pétrus. Paul spent three years under the iconic chef’s tutelage.

While at Pétrus, he worked under Marcus Wareing, who then left Gordon’s organisation after a bust-up.

Marcus started his own restaurant at The Berkeley hotel, and Paul followed him to work there.

Paul Ainsworth at his pub The Mariners in Cornwall (Credit: YouTube)

Does Paul Ainsworth have a Michelin star?

Working under Michelin-starred luminaries like Gary, Gordon and Marcus has clearly rubbed off on Paul.

After his time at The Berkeley, Paul opened up his own restaurant in Padstow, Cornwall.

Refurbishing an 18th-century townhouse with his wife Emma, Paul received a Michelin star in 2013 for Paul Ainsworth at Number 6.

Since then Paul’s empire in Padstow has grown – he owns The Townhouse, Caffe Rojano, and The Mariners pub.

Paul Ainsworth appeared on The Great British Menu in 2011 (Credit: YouTube)

Where have you seen Paul Ainsworth before on television?

Paul has often appeared on TV in cooking programmes.

A decade ago in 2011, he competed in the BBC’s Great British Menu and won with a dessert called A Trip To The Fairground.

Since then, he’s become a judge on the same show and has also popped in as a Guest Judge on MasterChef.

He’s also appeared with James on Great British Adventure and on This Morning.