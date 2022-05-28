James Martin fans rush to congratulate TV chef over huge achievement

James Martin fans have rushed to congratulate the star as his show hits a huge milestone.

The TV chef is celebrating 200 episodes of his show James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

James Martin celebrates 200 episodes

The show posted on Instagram and Twitter to mark the occasion.

“Time flies!” they wrote.

“We are 200 shows old! Join James Martin, David Gandy, Johnny Vegas and chefs Clare Smyth, Daniel Clifford and Sat Bains to celebrate…

“Loads of food, conversation and fun. What better way to kick off the weekend! See you there!”

Fans send congratulations

Viewers of the show were quick to offer their congrats to James for the achievement.

“Congratulations!! Another wonderful line up and show. Will be watching!” wrote one.

Another added: “Congrats. Great show, great line-up.”

“Congratulations on 200 shows. Thank you all for the excellent advice, laughter and memories. Here’s to another 200. Thank you sir,” said a third.

A fourth said: “Wow! Congratulations. The show just gets better and better. [Cheers] to the next 200.”

David and Johnny provide the entertainment today (Credit: Blue Marlin/ITV)

Who are James Martin’s Saturday Morning guests today?

Meanwhile some users were just thrilled at today’s line-up.

Model David Gandy and funnyman Johnny Vegas are both appearing.

“Oh my goodness where did you manage to find David Gandy… The two of you together… Well scrape me up off the floor!” said one fan.

“Always a good Saturday when Johnny Vegas is in the house!” added another.

A third said: “Nothing like the gorgeousness of David Gandy to start one’s weekend.”

“This will be a cracker – Johnny Vegas always brings laughter,” said someone else.

James invited top chefs to celebrate with him (Credit: Blue Marlin/ITV)

Does James Martin film Saturday Morning in his own home?

Yes, he does!

James left BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen in 2016 after hosting it for 10 years.

He started his ITV show in 2017.

Although Saturday Kitchen is live, Saturday Morning is pre-recorded and James admitted in an interview with Hello! why he prefers that.

“I think I’m ok at live, but I’ve proved a point.

“Do I want to do live from my house every Saturday? No, because it’s my house. I can film it when I want to film it, when the guests are free, when they want to come down.

“The guests seem to love it. They don’t seem to realise until they get there that it’s at your house.

“We had Ben Miller down… he didn’t want to leave! Rob Rinder… he came down, didn’t want to go. They love it because it’s different and it’s much more relaxed.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV at 9.25am on Saturdays.

