James Jordan takes swipe at Strictly judges as they come under fire for scoring

Ballroom dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has taken a swipe at the judges.

As the Strictly judges have come under fire for their scoring, some have wondered whether there might be something amiss.

James was a professional dancer on the BBC series from 2006 to 2013. Although he no longer appears on the show, he continues to offer his professional thoughts on social media and via Hello! Magazine’s YouTube channel.

Some of the recent judging has left viewers a bit baffled (Credit: BBC)

Last night’s episode of Strictly (Saturday, October 21) saw Craig Revel Horwood court controversy by issuing both Bobby Brazier and Zara McDermott a seven for their dances. Fans hit back, claiming that Bobby’s dance was clearly much better than Zara’s.

Many thought that something was off with the judging as a whole – and James thinks he knows why.

James Jordan has revealed his theory about the judging (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

James Jordan sparks Strictly conspiracy theory

Writing on X – formerly known as Twitter – yesterday, James shared his theory as to why there might be a discrepancy in scoring.

“It’s almost like the judges watch the rehearsals – decide their scores – but when things go wrong, they don’t know what to do,” James wrote.

It’s almost like the judges watch the rehearsals – decide their scores – but when things go wrong they don’t know what to do. — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) October 21, 2023

Is there any truth to James’s claims?

James danced with star Denise Van Outen in 2012 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Strictly fans cry ‘conspiracy’ amidst scoring controversy

In the comments below James’ post, a number of viewers responded to his theory. Many thought that he might be onto something.

“That’s what I think happens. Only logical explanation,” said one fan.

“It certainly seems that way tonight, thank God for Craig, although his scores don’t match his comments. What happened to the 4s and 5s that were awarded in the good old days?” said another.

“Well, the producers can’t prepare the autocue live!” another commented.

“You giving away trade secrets there, James?” asked a fourth, with a wink.

Could there be some truth to James’s theory?

