Craig Revel Horwood slammed for behaviour on Strictly as viewers fume over treatment of Bobby Brazier

Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing were left fuming at Craig Revel Horwood last night, in what they saw as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘inconsistent’ judging of star Bobby Brazier.

In last night’s episode of the celeb dancing competition, Bobby and partner Dianne Buswell performed a Viennese Waltz to Golden Hour by JVKE. The pair scored a total of 32, with Anton scoring nine and both Shirley and Motsi giving eight. Craig gave the pair their lowest score of the night – a seven.

But did they deserve more?

Bobby and Dianne impressed with their Viennese Waltz last night (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

Although he admitted he ‘loved’ their performance, Craig highlighted several technical issues within the dance.

“I don’t know, there was less technical, I would put that in a film, a movie, it was so beautiful to watch, I really loved it. But it wasn’t completely technical, your head wasn’t in the right position within the frame and all of that, but for some reason I bought it hook, line and sinker,” he told Bobby and Dianne.

Craig was complimentary, but had issues with some technical elements of the dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers left furious over Craig Revel Hoorwood’s treatment of Bobby

Craig’s scoring left some viewers feeling outraged, and taking to social media afterwards to complain. Many highlighted that he had given Bobby and Dianne the same score as Zara McDermott – who they felt had been much less impressive.

After Bobby and Dianne, Zara and partner Graziano Di Prima performed their Paso Doble – earning a score of seven each from the four judges. This left many fans wondering how Craig could award the same points to both Bobby and Zara.

Many felt that Bobby was on a much higher level than Zara (Credit: BBC)

“Oh Craig, really?!! To award a seven to Bobby who was just beautiful to watch and the same score for Zara who, quite frankly, just stood there, is absolutely ridiculous!! The scores are so inconsistent!!!” complained one fan on Twitter.

Oh Craig, really?!! To award a seven to Bobby who was just beautiful to watch and the same score for Zara who, quite frankly, just stood there is absolutely ridiculous!! The scores are so inconsistent!!! #Strictly — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor75) October 21, 2023

“Craig giving 7 for Zara and Bobby what is wrong with you Zara was awful,” griped another.

“So Zara was as good as Bobby according to Craig? What?” said a third.

Craig hates everything tonight! Has he just got bored of watching dancing?!

“Can’t believe Craig only gave Bobby and Dianne a 7, @TheAntonDuBeke could obviously see how good it was. Craig needs to go to specsavers!” a fourth commented.

Others complained over Craig’s low scores overall last night. One said: “Craig is in a right grump tonight.”

Another added: “Craig hates everything tonight! Has he just got bored of watching dancing?!”

However, someone else said: “Craig is so unhinged, I love him. I really don’t understand how people don’t like him.”

Another agreed: “Seeing a lot of people saying Craig is being moody / unfair tonight but I think, as always, he’s being the most the most honest judge.”

Did Bobby and Dianne deserve better?

Read more: Dianne Buswell reveals truth behind upset on last week’s Strictly: ‘I got some news about my dad’s health’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!