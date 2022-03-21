Jake Quickenden’s son steals the show on Loose Women today

The Loose Women got an adorable surprise on Monday after Jake Quickenden’s son, Leo, ran on-set.

The adorable one-year-old couldn’t keep away from his dad for long and decided to make a dash for him live on-air.

Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan and Sophie Morgan were all beaming as the little boy ran toward the panel.

Jake appeared on Loose Women, but his son stole his thunder (Credit: ITV)

Jake Quickenden’s son surprises the Loose Women panel

After a little kerfuffle, Jake picked up Leo who then happily sat in his dad’s arms.

Jake is currently busy touring with Footloose, and so only gets to see his son on Sundays.

As a result, it was clear Leo was desperate for a little father and son bonding time.

One viewer wrote: “Leo walking into @JakeQuickenden though, so adorable #loosewomen.”

“Oh beautiful little Leo #JakeQuickenden #LooseWomen,” gushed a second fan.

A third tweeted: “Look at him walking #loosewomen.”

Jake regularly shares updates about his son on social media (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Jake – who rose to fame on The X Factor – and his partner Sophie Church welcomed their son Leo last year.

He told the Loose Women panel today that he gets “dad-shamed” online.

“When you do have platform unfortunately you’re always going to get it, you’re going to get people questioning your decisions, you’re going to get people questioning the way you father,” he said.

“It’s quite upsetting, I’m starting to get my head around it a little bit more because I always feel like if you meet me and you know me then you wouldn’t say it. So why do I let these people affect me when they don’t know me?”

The dad-of-one added: “I argue and I let it affect my mental health and it gets me down. Trolls always pick on the things they know will hurt you, it affects you more when it’s your child.”

