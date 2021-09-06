Jake Quickenden hits back at Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewer who accuses him of ‘making every show about his grief’

Jake Quickenden hit back at a Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewer after he accused him of ‘making every show about his grief’.

Former X Factor, I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice star Jake was seen in tears as he talked about the loss of his father in last night’s show (Sunday,September 5).

However, after one viewer took him to task, Jake, 33, fired back.

Jake spoke to Ant and Foxy about personal issues (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Jake Quickenden on Celebrity SAS last night?

The show’s hosts, Ant Middleton and James Fox, asked Jake to open up about his life because they noted that he was a very “strong young man with something to prove”.

Jake then explained his heartbreak at losing his father and brother.

“Probably about three or four years ago I wasn’t the man I was now. I’ve tried to grow up a lot,” he told them.

Read more: Jake Quickenden ENGAGED: Singer shares moment he proposed to Sophie Church

“I lost my dad and brother. I lost my dad when I was 20 and my little brother when I was 24. To cancer.

“[My brother] was like my best mate. So that changed me a lot. I was supposed to look after my brother.”

Jake opened up about his family heartbreak (Credit: Channel 4)

The viewer wouldn’t let it lie

Despite his honesty and moving admission, one viewer posed Jake a question.

“Are you receiving [counselling] over your grief?” the viewer asked.

“Every show you’re on you bring it up and break down. It’s obvious you haven’t dealt with it, so I think it may be beneficial to you to be able to talk about it to someone.”

When Jake answered, and said he would never be able to deal with it, the viewer continued.

“Totally understand that, but for it to be a part of you the way you allow it to be is impacting the here and now for you I think.

“It can still be part of you just don’t allow it to dominate. Making every reality show all about that & not you as a person…”

The jungle was never about that, I won dancing on ice as me and dedicated a dance to my dads fav song, full monty was about raising awareness for cancer and that took me dad and bro, and SAS it was always gonna come up as I know it still affects me! Honesty mate you can’t comment https://t.co/Tm7HKG736X — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) September 5, 2021

How did Jake hit back at the viewer?

That’s when Jake hit back.

“The jungle was never about that,” he wrote.

Read more: Jake Quickenden hits back at criticism after attending Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt’s wedding

“I won Dancing On Ice as me and dedicated a dance to my dad’s fav song. Full Monty was about raising awareness for cancer and that took me dad and bro, and SAS it was always gonna come up as I know it still affects me!

“Honesty mate you can’t comment.”