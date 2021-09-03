Jake Quickenden has fired back at criticism on Instagram, after attending Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt’s wedding.

The 33-year-old singer came under fire following a post alongside the newlyweds yesterday (September 2).

From what it appears, nobody knew about the nuptials until Jake posted on the day.

Jake Quickenden criticised on Instagram

Camilla, 32, and Jamie, 31, have been engaged for some time, and welcomed a daughter together last year.

As they tied the knot on Thursday, Jake posted a series of pictures and videos throughout the day.

The musician attended the event alongside his fiancée, Sophie Church.

He documented the reception on his Instagram Story, before posting a group shot to his profile.

The photo also included Love Island star Marcel Somerville and his fiancée Rebecca Vieira.

However, fans rushed to criticise the star for uploading.

Jake Quickenden shared a series of posts on Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt’s wedding day (Credit: Instagram Story/jakequickenden14)

Many believed Jake was in the wrong as neither Camilla nor Jamie had posted pictures on the day.

One commented: “Beautiful pics of everyone but maybe the bride and groom might be the best ones to get in there first.”

A second added: “Should you have posted before they did?”

A third complained: “Why would you want to post photos before the bride and groom regardless if you asked them? Not very fair on them.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Whether you asked permission or not is irrelevant. You just had to post a photo right away didn’t you even before they did. It’s not like they would say no you can’t as they would feel rude to say that. Have some class and etiquette young man and stop being the laughing stock.”

The comments didn’t go unnoticed by Jake, who was quick to fire back.

Jake filmed Jamie as he cleared up the confusion (Credit: Instagram Story/jakequickenden14)

Jake hits back at wedding criticism

Taking to his Instagram Story, Jake explained: “Why do people just find any reason to be negative or to moan or to have have an opinion when they don’t know what’s gone on?

“They don’t know that it said on the table to share photos and use a hashtag. They don’t know that permission was asked.

“Please, please, if you see something and you don’t know the full story, don’t comment, because it’s utterly boring.”

Furthermore, he also shared a clip alongside Camilla and Jamie, as they explained they had given him permission.

The newlyweds are the third Love Island couple to get married, after Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Meanwhile, Jake proposed to his girlfriend Sophie in Greece last month.

