ITV viewers divided as reality series suspended to ‘free up the schedules’

ITV has confirmed The Voice Kids is being rested after seven series with the broadcaster.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the news on social media, with many fans suggesting they preferred this version of the singing reality competition to the show featuring adult hopefuls.

Hosted by Emma Willis, the most recent series starred will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating, and Danny Jones as mentors.

The 2023 run, which concluded earlier this month, saw identical twin sisters Andrea and Shanice Nyandoro – coached by will.i.am – triumph. They won a holiday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida as part of their prize.

Twins Andrea and Shanice Nyandoro won the most recent series (Credit: The Voice Kids UK YouTube)

ITV suspends The Voice Kids

According to The Sun, will not return in 2024 as TV talent shows “have been in decline lately”.

A source reportedly told the news outlet: “The show had a good run and had its own fanbase, but execs are keen to free up scheduling space for other new programming to keep ideas as fresh as possible.

“The cast have great memories from the series, but have plenty of other projects to keep them busy.”

An ITV spokesperson told the tabloid: “The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024. We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice-branded specials.”

How viewers have reacted

Over on Twitter, social media users were divided about the move.

“A great shame, IMO – actually the better series of the two these days,” one person wrote.

They claimed: “And the recent series was actually quite a success, viewers up a million on last year. Strange decision? What other Voice specials could they possibly need?!”

“Noooo,” another fan wailed. “It is better than the normal version, you never hear from any of them once they’ve won. Least the kids get a holiday and something towards a career in the future.”

Someone else echoed similar thoughts: “I much preferred The Voice Kids over the regular version. I don’t know why they recently reduced it to only three episodes though, that surely harmed it. It was rushed. If it is ‘taking a break’ does that mean it might be back in 2025?”

While another fan tweeted: “Shame if this is true as it’s better than the main show. But I think cutting the number of episodes and moving timeslot from summer to winter and back to summer harmed it.”

Others agreed with the decision.

One person asserted: “It was needed. they rushed the recent seasons so much, the show was over too quickly.”

“Format is dated, bland and boring,” chipped in another.

The first series of The Voice Kids on ITV aired in 2017 (Credit: The Voice Kids Facebook)

And someone else suggested the main series should face the axe.

“Honestly wish they’d done this with the main show,” they posted. “A step in the right direction but how the main series is still going is totally beyond me.”

There were also ponderings about what could air instead.

“Good. Please put more dramas on a Saturday night,” suggested one Twitter user.

And someone else predicted: “They will definitely do The Voice Celebrities, can just see it now.”

