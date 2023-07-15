The Voice Kids host Emma Willis’ staggering net worth and quirky £1.7m home

The Voice Kids stars have been gifting viewers with talent over the past few weeks, but what is the net worth of host Emma Willis?

From powerful vocals to the fantastic judging panel that consists of Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am, the series is not to be missed. And one person that also contributes to the beauty of the show is none other than host Emma Willis.

Emma Willis is the presenter of The Voice Kids (Credit: ITV)

The Voice Kids host Emma Willis’ net worth

Emma has been the presenter of The Voice UK since 2014, as well as the children’s spin-off since 2017. However, the 47-year-old’s isn’t just known for the fronting the singing competition.

According to The Sun, Emma has an estimated net worth of £6.5 million, thanks to her extensive presenting portfolio.

From presenting on MTV in 2002, to hosting shows such as Big Brother and Cooking With The Stars, Emma is a TV legend.

Emma isn’t the only star in her family. The presenter has been married to Busted band member, Matt Willis, since 2008. Furthermore, the couple share three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace.

Emma Willis has presented many shows during her career (Credit: Splash News)

Emma Willis’ £1.7m home

The family of five live in a stunning £1.7m home in Hertfordshire. Emma has shared several photos on Instagram from the beautifully designed rooms of her home.

The star’s large kitchen contains dark floor tiles, white walls and a grand centre counter.

The home also has a spacious dining room with a large dining table that looks out to their garden through bi-fold doors. The family’s art work also includes a huge framed ace of spades playing card, doubtless a nod to their son.

Celebrating her daughter Trixie’s fourth birthday, Emma shared a snap of the table covered with lots of presents. The family’s gorgeous bright pink velvet chairs have also been on show in another picture. The musical family also have a cream piano, decorated with Matt’s BRIT Awards.

The garden, seen in the background of some photos, is huge, with plenty of room for the kids to play.

