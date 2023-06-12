Jessie J shares ‘beautiful’ picture of her new baby boy as she reveals his unusual name

Jessie J has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy and revealed his beautiful, and unusual, name.

The singer previously told fans she was “flying in love” following the arrival of her baby boy with her partner, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

The Voice star shared on Instagram last month (May 19) that she had welcomed her first child. She told followers her little boy had made “all her dreams come true”.

Furthermore, Jessie uploaded another Story to her social media account of a beautiful blue sky. And, now she’s shared his name, the post may well have been a not-so-subtle hint…

Jessie J welcomed her first baby last month (Credit: Splash News)

Baby joy for singer Jessie J

Posting on Instagram earlier today (June 12), Jessie gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful boy’s face and revealed his name.

Sharing a picture of the little boy looking straight into the camera, Jessie revealed they have named the tot Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

Fans were quick to coo over the baby. One said: “He’s so beautiful Jessie, congratulations.” Another then added: “Beautiful.” A third said: “A beautiful bonny baby boy. And love the name! So happy for you.”

‘My whole life changed’

Thanking fans for their support following Sky’s birth, an ecstatic Jessie expressed her gratitude for her son’s safe delivery. Her post said: “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic, he is all my dreams come true. He’s my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.”

Jessie, 35, continued: “I am so grateful phew. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

Jessie and Chanan are proud parents to baby Sky (Credit: Instagram)

Jessie first revealed she was expecting back in January. The next month she attended the BRITs in a dazzling red outfit which allowed her to proudly show off her bump.

The Bang Bang star has previously opened up about how much becoming a mum means to her.

Back in 2019 she opened up about her continued hopes to have a child, despite being told she wouldn’t conceive naturally. And she suffered an agonising miscarriage in November 2021. Now, however, she is indeed a mum!

Congratulations, Jessie.

