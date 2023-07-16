The Voice Kids sparks backlash from viewers following last night’s final

The Voice Kids UK saw identical twin sisters Andrea and Shanice Nyandoro, coached by will.i.am, win last night (Saturday July 15).

The 11-year-olds triumphed in the ITV singing series for 2023, bagging will.i.am’s first ever win with his category.

Andrea and Shanice won out over three other acts in the final. They were Niamh Noade, 14, Hayla–Essen Danns, 12, and Will Edgar, 14. The young performers were mentored by Ronan Keating, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones respectively.

But while Andrea and Shanice’s win was a hit on social media, one aspect of the recent run was questioned on Twitter.

The Voice Kids 2023 winners

Shanice and Andrea’s win was announced by host Emma Willis after it was revealed all of the finalists would receive a luxury holiday to the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Building the tension, Emma then said: “This is it. Time to get serious because the results are in. I can now announce that the winner of The Voice Kids 2023 is… Shanice and Andrea!”

The delighted twins jumped in the air for joy, while a stunned will.i.am was left open-mouthed in shock.

Andrea and Shanice celebrated: “We’re feeling very good! Excited as well!”

And they also reacted on Instagram: “We’ve loved every single second of our journey, thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

Twitter reaction

Many of those watching at home were over the moon for the twins.

“Congratulations on winning the The Voice Kids UK 2023, a well deserved win. You sounded phenomenal and astounding,” one Instagram fan wrote.

Another added: “They’re already incredible and they’re only going to get better. I can’t wait to see what’s next!”

And a third said: “Well done girls, well done will.i.am.”

But among all the congratulations and best wishes tweeted about Andrea and Shanice and left as comments on Insta, one observer puzzled over the series’ run.

The Twitter user posted: “3 episodes?? #TheVoiceKidsUK #TheVoiceKids.”

Five people Liked the tweet, suggesting they agreed. And another user replied with another concern.

“And a small studio audience gets to decide the winner instead of having a live show and letting the public vote,” they wrote, adding a rolling eyes emoji to their words.

Another wrote: “How can it be an amazing series when it’s legit been 3 episodes?”

Someone else added: “So it’s now down to 3 shows no audience vote, this show is running out of steam.”

It isn’t the first time the number of episodes for The Voice Kids has been tweeted about. In December 2022, someone tweeted: “I wish that there was more than just 3 episodes #TheVoiceKidsUK.”

Do you think The Voice Kids should have more episodes in a series? Or is three enough?

