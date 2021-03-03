Loose Women was cancelled today (March 3) for the budget and it’s fair to say telly fans were pretty divided.

While This Morning ended 15 minutes early for an ITN News special, Loose Women didn’t get any airtime.

And Brits took to Twitter to reveal just how they felt about the scheduling change.

Loose Women was forced off air for the budget (Credit: ITV)

What did telly fans say about Loose Women today?

Many took to social media to share their feelings about the cancellation of the female-fronted panel show.

Read more: Viewers react as This Morning is forced to end 15 minutes early

And not everyone was that sad!

“What a shame there’s no #loosewomen today… said not a soul,” said one Brit.

“Oh what a shame,” said another sarcastically, with a flashing hooray gif.

The show was replaced by a news special on the budget (Credit: ITV)

Another posted a gif of the American version of the Office, with Steve Carrell’s character raising his hands in the air.

“Just realised, no #loosewomen today whoop whoop,” they posted.

Loose Women missed by some fans

Some die-hard Loose Women fans did express their anger that the panel show wasn’t on today.

“I’m annoyed that @loosewomen isn’t on,” said one.

“Nooooooooooo,” declared another.

Read more: Loose Women’s Penny Lancaster reveals she shared breast milk with her stepdaughter

“No Loose Women today,” said another with the crying emoji.

Others joked about the replacement news show.

One said: “Loose Women replaced by loose change!”

“Happens every single year,” declared another social media user.

How did you feel about the Loose Women change today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.