Penny Lancaster revealed on Loose Women today (March 1) that she shared breast milk with her stepdaughter Kimberly Stewart.

It happened when Penny – wife of rocker Rod Stewart – was breastfeeding their son Aiden, who is now 10.

At the time, Kimberly – Rod’s daughter with first wife Alana Stewart – was struggling to nurse daughter Delilah, now nine.

And, when Penny was called upon to help, it seems she was only too willing.

Penny Lancaster made the admission on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did Penny say on Loose Women today?

Opening up about the experience, Penny revealed: “I was breastfeeding Aiden and she was breastfeeding her new baby Delilah.

“I was actually weening off breastfeeding so producing less and less. And I got a call for some help.”

Read more: Loose Women star Stacey Solomon reveals wedding roles for her sons

Penny said she went over to Kimberly’s house and found her and her mum having a chat with a “breastfeeding specialist”.

“They were discussing how to help Kimberly, a very fit mum, a great mummy, and really slim, and whether that was something to do with her having trouble producing enough milk.

“They said: ‘We’ve got a great idea, but we need a mother who is breastfeeding. Penny, can you help?’

“Of course [I helped], it was for the baby’s sake,” she explained.

Rod’s daughter Kimberly with George Hamilton and mum Alana (Credit: Splash News)

So how did it work?

Loose Women star Penny revealed: “I started expressing again and producing bottles of milk for her for about two weeks.

They said: ‘We’ve got a great idea, but we need a mother who is breastfeeding. Penny, can you help?’

Read more: Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch clash over Harry and Meghan

“It was wonderful and it got Kimberly’s confidence back and she got the chance to produce her own.”

Penny was only too happy to help Kimberly (second from left) and her baby daughter (Credit: Splash News)

What did viewers say about the news?

Loose Women viewers were quick to comment on Penny’s revelation – especially after she admitted last week that she left her newborn baby in the hospital just hours after giving birth to go for dinner with Rod.

“That’s quite a turnaround from Penny, from leaving your newborn at the hospital to go out for dinner, to expressing milk for someone else’s baby,” said one viewer.

Another quipped: “Penny Lancaster probably got someone else to breastfeed while she went out for dinner!”

What do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.