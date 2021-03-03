This Morning finished early today as Loose Women was scrapped to make way for an ITV special.

The daytime programme, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, ended at 12.15pm instead of its usual time of 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Loose Women – which usually airs at 12.30pm until 1.30pm – wasn’t shown at all.

This Morning ended early today to make way for the budget (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV This Morning today?

Viewer reaction to This Morning was divided today (March 3).

Holly and Phil started a campaign to Give Peas A Chance after it was revealed they shouldn’t count as one of your five a day.

Piers Morgan was also on the show plugging his next episode of Life Stories.

Piers Morgan was one of the guests on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

He also revealed that he wouldn’t appear on a Life Stories-style show himself because he doesn’t like talking about himself, which raised a few laughs on Twitter.

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon and her Tap To Tidy book rounded out the show.

Then it was over to the news for live coverage of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget – something some This Morning viewers were very thankful for, it seems.

Viewers seemed relieved to have 15 minutes less of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the This Morning early finish?

Some took to the social network to reveal how pleased they were that today’s This Morning had been cut short.

“Thank [bleep] for the budget. Quarter of an hour less of this dross!” said one livid This Morning viewer.

Thank [bleep] for the budget. Quarter of an hour less of this dross!

“An early au revoir!” quipped another.

Another telly fan tweeted: “Due to ITV News broadcasting the Chancellor’s Budget, #ThisMorning will finish 15 minutes early and there will be no #LooseWomen.”

One reply stated: “That’s not a bad thing.”

“It’s a miracle,” said another.

Others branded the show “boring” and said they’d rather “stare at the wall” than watch the end of the show.

We guess if just goes to show that you can’t please all of the people all of the time!

