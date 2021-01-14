Former ITV This Morning star Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he’s “gutted” that Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been axed from show.

The married TV presenters fronted their last Friday show before Christmas.

They’ll be back to cover regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the school holidays.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took over the Friday slot on This Morning at the start of this year.

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he’s ‘gutted’ about Ruth and Eamonn’s This Morning axe (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Rylan join This Morning on ITV?

Rylan joined the This Morning family back in 2014 and stepped down as a regular relief presenter two years ago.

Ruth and Eamonn are my telly mum and dad who have held my hands for the past 10 years and I’ve held their hands back tightly.

During his time on the show he grew close to Ruth and Eamonn, who he has now described as his “telly mum and dad”.

Read more: This Morning hosts Holly and Phil told to ‘tone down the innuendos’

Rylan told The Sun: “Ruth and Eamonn are my telly mum and dad who have held my hands for the past 10 years and I’ve held their hands back tightly. I’m obviously gutted I won’t be seeing them every Friday.”

He added: “I adore Ruth and Eamonn but I really wish Alison and Dermot all the best. Both of them are really decent people. I just hope it frees up their time for them to do something else together because they’re diamonds. I hope to God we get to see them doing something else.”

He called the couple his ‘telly mum and dad’ (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

‘I adore Alison’

Despite being sad to see Ruth and Eamonn go, Rylan has nothing but praise former Big Brother star Alison.

He revealed he “adores” her.

Read more: This Morning’s Josie Gibson quits Twitter over ‘negativity’

Rylan said: “There aren’t many people I would genuinely heartfelt say I adore, but Alison is one of them. She should have been hosting more years ago. She’s a joy to be around.”

The former X Factor “joke act” also revealed why he really left This Morning.

Rylan said he had gotten too comfortable on the show – and is partial to a lie in!

He revealed he “can’t deal with” the early starts.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted their last Friday show before Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

What is Rylan doing now?

And it was clearly the right decision to leave, with Rylan being more in demand now than ever.

He hosts Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two and he has his own Radio 2 show.

He’s also been a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside mum Linda.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.