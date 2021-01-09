This Morning star Josie Gibson has quit Twitter after being targeted by online trolls.

The former Big Brother winner took to social media this week to reveal that she is taking a step back from Twitter.

Josie has quit social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Josie Gibson quits social media

She told fans that she had been receiving “disturbing and unhealthy” comments from trolls.

Josie confessed that she hoped to keep away from social media for at least a week.

She said: “Right I am off my phone and social until the 13th Jan so if I don’t reply I’m not being rude.

“I just keep finding myself on my phone and reading into all the negativity and it’s not healthy for anyone.

“I actually feel like AI because I’m on my phone so much it’s disturbing.”

Josie’s fans rushed to share their concern for the presenter.

“Block the users Hun. Stay amazing and fabulous as always,” said one fan.

Another said: “Don’t listen to those who spout their venom while hiding behind their phones!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Enjoy your break ignore all the negative and venomous stuff people spout on here, you’re great on TV very smiley and funny.”

Josie is tired of remarks about her appearance (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Josie hits back at trolls

In October, Josie revealed that she had managed to lose two stone in just 12 weeks.

However, that wasn’t enough for one troll who tweeted directly at her.

Read more: Ross Kemp reveals moving eulogy to the late Dame Barbara Windsor

“I don’t mean to be rude but Josie is absolutely vile. #thismorning it breaks my heart when I look at how fat she has got again,” said the troll.

Feisty Josie hit back at the user, insisting their comment was “rude”.

Josie is a favourite on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She replied: “But you are being rude, so you do mean to be rude.

“Don’t let my weight gain break your heart, honestly there is so many more things in the world to care about that really do matter.”

Josie has always been open about struggles with her weight and body image.

Read more: Holly Willoughby accused of flouting COVID rules as she unveils new hairstyle

In 2012, she famously shrunk down from a size 20 to a size eight in a bid to transform her body.

Four years later, she went under the knife to remove excess skin that had been troubling her since losing weight.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.