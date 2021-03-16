On ITV show This Morning, host Holly Willoughby broke down as a doctor revealed his heartache over losing his son.

During Tuesday’s (March 16) episode of the daytime programme, presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly spoke to Dr Hugh Montgomery.

They discussed the experiences of ICU staff, ahead of 2020: The Story of Us airing tonight.

On This Morning, Holly and Phil spoke about ITV’s 2020: The Story of Us documentary (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV daytime show This Morning?

Phil asked Dr Hugh if he had been struggling and the doctor said everyone’s in the same boat.

“We’ve got to remember, everyone’s had a dreadful time this pandemic,” he said.

At one point in the conversation, Phil asked if Dr Hugh would be watching the documentary film, by director Kevin Macdonald.

Dr Hugh choked up as he spoke about losing his teenage son (Credit: ITV)

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine safety: Does it cause blood clots? Dr Hilary Jones addresses fears

Dr Hugh told them no, he would not be watching it as he would find it too upsetting to sit through.

Daytime host Holly said: “You’ve already lived that nightmare and you don’t want to live it again.”

Holly got emotional as she thanked Dr Hugh for his work during the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

That prompted Dr Hugh to explain the heartbreaking reason he won’t be tuning in to 2020: The Story of Us.

He said, his voice breaking: “It’s public knowledge that my 17-year-old son died in May… so it’s been a very difficult year for me.

I imagine families who’ve lost loved ones will not be watching either.

“But I guess 120,000 other people have also lost lives, and their families have also struggled, so I’m not alone in this.”

He added: “I imagine families who’ve lost loved ones will not be watching either, for those personal reasons.”

Holly replied, choking up and with tears in her eyes: “I’m so sorry, I really am. Thank you for being here today and thank you for your work throughout this pandemic – for yourselves, for your teams, anyone like you who is risking their lives every day.”

The documentary airs tonight on ITV (Credit: ITV)

What is 2020: The Story of Us on ITV about?

ITV’s description of the programme reads: “This landmark feature-length documentary by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald tells the story of Coronavirus in Britain through the experience of people immersed in its impact, both personally and professionally.”

Read more: This Morning: Josie Gibson disgusts viewers as she milks a horse live on air

The documentary makers had extensive access to ICUs (intensive care units) around the country, including London’s Whittington Hospital and Lancashire’s Royal Preston Hospital.

It starts before the pandemic turned into a global emergency and covers events through full lockdown and beyond, offering testimony from hospital workers and patients to paint a picture of the working lives of ICU staff and the people they treat.

– 2020: The Story of Us airs at 9pm on ITV tonight (Tuesday, March 16)

Will you be watching the programme? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.